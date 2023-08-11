The fall 2023 school year has already begun for many school districts. Parents must begin the school year with the end in mind. Whether parents and students openly acknowledge it or not, both are hoping to have a successful school year.
School success is measured differently for parents than it is for kids. Parents simply want their kids to get good grades and not get in trouble. Most kids want to do well and not struggle with schoolwork because the inability to keep up with other students is frustrating, anxiety-producing, and embarrassing. But in addition to doing well academically, kids also want to be accepted by their peers and socialize during the school day. Parents can help kids to be academically and socially successful by having a plan to address any obstacles that may stand in the way of a successful school year.
In the past Courageous Conversations columns, I have advised parents of the need to check in with their kids regarding school (Tracy Press, June 11, 2021); how social anxiety can interfere with positive school outcomes (Tracy Press, Oct. 14, 2022); and the parents’ need to be aware of what children should know at each developmental stage (Tracy Press, July 7, 2023). This column focuses on what parents should do if they discover that their child is struggling socially or academically.
The Child Mind Institute suggests that parents be very specific about a child’s school challenges. Parents should never label or allow the school to classify their child as a problem student or even special needs. Some children have unique needs and very specific learning differences that require specific intervention. Children should understand exactly what challenges their learning ability. Kids who are easily distracted should understand their need to focus.
The Child Mind Institute explains that when kids do not understand why they are unable to learn like other children, they may develop low self-esteem. For example, for children who have been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), parents should understand how the disorder affects their specific child’s learning. These disorders do not affect all children in the same way. Helpkids.org suggests that some kids with these disorders need to sit close to the teacher’s desk, and not near a window or door where they are subject to additional distractions. Other kids need to have more encouragement than other students and even verbal praise rewards. Still, some students with ADD/HD work better in small groups.
According to Understood, there are six common fears for kids who learn and think differently: Fear of failure when trying something new for the first time; fear of social situations and their ability to have an appropriate conversation; fear of not being able to keep up with school work; fear of leaving home or family; fear of being “found out;” and fear of the future, such as upcoming exams, music recitals, or an upcoming sports event. Parents can assist teachers by sharing as much information about their children as possible to avoid generalizations.
Many schools rely on standardized testing and teacher-developed quizzes and exams to determine whether students understand and master the material. For some students, tests evoke a lot of anxiety which interferes with the student’s ability to recall previously learned material. Students with test anxiety should be permitted alternative testing conditions such as in quiet rooms or even given longer periods to complete exams.
In addition to academic skills, social skills are equally as important to school success. Boys Town provides a good list of some of the social skills that children should possess to thrive in the school milieu:
• Accepting responsibility
• Following instructions
• Introducing themselves
• Accepting criticism
• Controlling emotions
• Showing appreciation
• Making an apology
• Accepting no for an answer
• Asking for help
• Disagreeing appropriately
Parents should begin to model these skills for their children as early as possible, teach these skills to kids when the opportunity arises and encourage their kids to practice these skills often. Parents are uniquely positioned to address any academic and social skills deficits that their children may have even before they enter school. Parents should not wait until they get a call(s) from school to address deficits. Remember, kids do the best they can with the resources they have at any given time. Having a plan to begin the school year proactively, with the end in mind, has proven to be a great resource.
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
