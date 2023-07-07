Parents must know what their kids should know at every developmental stage. When parents are informed, they can immediately determine if their child is positioned to address the next developmental stage. Parents must be aware of the developmental milestones academically as well as socially.
During the three decades I spent working with children, I served many who were behind academically and socially. In many of these cases, the parent was unaware that their child needed remediation. Oftentimes, parents learn that they child is behind when the report card comes home with below-average grades and the child reveals that they are doing the best they can. Social deficits are also discovered at school when the parent is constantly contacted regarding acting out behavior. On other occasions, it is not until the child reaches a juvenile detention facility that the parent learns that there are social deficits.
My six-year-old granddaughter emptied her half-full cereal bowl in the sink. Mildly irritated, I asked her the reason for doing so. She innocently responded, “Where should I have put it?” I said you should dump the contents in the garbage before putting the bowl in the sink (duh). She said, “Well there is milk in the bowl so I didn't think it would be appropriate (her word) to throw it in the garbage.” I thought, I guess you're right. I proceeded to explain that if there is a liquid with the cereal, she can flush it down the toilet and then put the bowl in the sink. She said, okay, that makes sense. She walked off all the wiser.
My grandaughter’s newfound wisdom came the moment that I took the time to educate her. According to Zheng et at., wisdom is the ability or result of an ability to think and act utilizing knowledge, experience, understanding, common sense, insight, accumulated knowledge, erudition, or enlightenment. In other words, wisdom comes from exposure to knowledge and experience.
A child is not going to learn unless they are taught. To assure that children gain the knowledge necessary to be successful, parents must not rely on formal education. When in school, one child is competing with several kids for one teacher’s attention. It is not reasonable for the teacher to address the individual educational needs of every child. Parents are the gatekeepers to assuring that kids know what they should know.
Even if children finished the previous school year well, research has shown that children lose knowledge during the summer break. According to Quinn and Polikof (2017), a review of the literature found that on average, students’ achievement scores declined over the summer by one month’s worth of school-year learning, specifically in math in reading. The loss was greater at higher grade levels. Middle-class children tended to show improvement while lower-income students tended to show a loss. These findings were not gender or race-based.
To check to make sure kids are at grade-level, during the summer, I encourage parents to determine whether their children have the educational and social skills necessary for the upcoming school year. There are many summer bridge educational books on the market. Many of these books can be found in grocery stores. Parents may want to start with the workbook for the school year that the child is exiting. If the child can complete the workbook with relative ease, then the child is probably on target for the following school year.
Since the research shows that reading skills decline during the summer, children should be encouraged to read during the summer. Encouraging kids to read during the summer is challenging because just like their parents, kids love passive entertainment, such as looking at videos or television. Parents must use their power of influence to limit social media and increase reading. One hour of learning each day should be sufficient. The hour can be broken down into two thirty-minute sessions. When kids are behind in school, they become less motivated to attend school. Some kids start acting out to get out of school.
In addition to educational skills, social skills are equally important to childhood development. Children can begin learning the skills necessary to become successful adults immediately. According to Li, social skills are learned socially acceptable behavior that allows children to interact without and avoid negative outcomes. Social skills are a combination of verbal and nonverbal behaviors appropriate for initiating and responding to a situation. Examples of social skills are empathy, communication, generosity, teamwork, helpfulness, conflict resolution, and problem-solving.
Parents can create scenarios or respond to situations that address all of these social skills. For example, to determine whether a child can empathize with another child, a parent can ask their child to describe how they think another child feels. To encourage good communication, parents must insist that children use their words, speak clearly, and use good grammar and body language when speaking. Generosity can be demonstrated by sharing and donating to charity.
There are books on the market that address all of these skills. Parents can google books on social skills. When I conducted a Google search using the terms “books on teamwork for kids” I found several books. One book that caught my attention was “We’re Better Together: A book about community” (Highlights Books of Kindness) written by Eileen Spinelli.
The goal is for parents to be one step ahead of the school in assessing whether their children are on target for their academic and social skills. Parents should adopt Andy Bernard’s motto, “I’m always one step ahead like a carpenter who builds stairs.” Kids will do the best they can at any given time with the resources they have. Knowledge which leads to wisdom is a great skill.
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
