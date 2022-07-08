Most parents will unapologetically affirm their plan to give their children a better childhood than their parents offered them. Parents believe that with each new generation there is an automatic Auld Lang Syne or the end to an era of dysfunction and that they will leave all the negative traditions, values, and habits behind in their parent's generation.
Shiny New Parent writes that generational patterns are hard to break and parents cannot just plan to end negative generational patterns, they must have a plan to end generational patterns. According to Shiny New Parent, intergenerational family patterns are made up of behaviors, beliefs, and family dynamics that are passed down from generation to generation. These ways of doing things become deeply ingrained in the family system and become so idiosyncratic that the behavior is often beyond awareness.
Some generational patterns are good and adaptive so they should be maintained. Pursuit of higher education, a strong work ethic, healthy eating habits, exercise, spirituality, raising pets, and nurturing close family ties are a few good family values that may be deliberately passed from one generation to the next. Positive family traditions are great teaching tools. Parents can tell their children things like, “In our family, we stay away from drugs or we believe in telling the truth.” The words must match the actions. A parent cannot say, “I don’t want you to abuse prescription medications” while regularly engaging in the behavior.
Some family dysfunction is associated with shame and secrecy such as pedophilia or incest. Discussions on these topics may be best shared in the safety of therapy sessions. It is important to point out that just because someone has certain traits or patterns in their family, it does not mean that dysfunctional family patterns cannot be broken. There is a difference between having a predisposition to inherit a trait and an inherited trait.
Because of the multiple causes of dysfunctional family behavior, these patterns can be hard to break, especially if a person accepts these patterns with passive resignation. Too often people believe if their parents acted a certain way, they are destined to repeat the process. Clients often attribute their troubling behavior to their parents. They may lament, “my mother was depressed, my father was angry all the time, or all of my siblings have been in trouble with the law.” These statements point to the false inevitability of repeating generational patterns as though these past practices of family members have been etched in their DNA.
Mental illnesses, including substance use disorders, are often thought to be hereditary and part of a person’s DNA. However, according to Peterson, studies of identical twins, their parents, and mental illness have revealed that mental illness is, in fact, inheritable, but is not always inherited. Research has shown that having a parent with mental illness only means that a child may have the trait and be predisposed to the illness. Mental illness and substance use disorder are not passed down from one generation to another; instead, it is the trait that may be passed down but other factors will determine if the trait will manifest itself.
Environment and lifestyle are two primary factors that determine if a trait will materialize. The good news is that these factors can be manipulated to lessen the chance of a dysfunctional trait manifesting itself. The simplest example of this is families who have a history of substance use disorders. Engaging in a lifestyle that doesn't include consistently using drugs or alcohol can break the pattern of substance use disorders.
Children who are born in families where alcohol or drugs have negatively impacted their lives should be warned of the dangers of drug use. These children should learn other social outlets to replace engaging in substance abuse. Landstedt, E. & Almquist tell us that having a strong peer group can mitigate mental illness in children. This highlights the importance of socializing children early and consistently.
Concerning substance use disorder, I have worked with families who have a long family history of substance use that was correlated with addiction, poverty, broken relationships, and even long arrest histories. No one has ever pointed out the negative intergenerational patterns. Shiny New Parent suggests full disclosure from family members of the obstacles they had to face. Identifying dysfunctional patterns is the first step in breaking cycles.
According to Danielle Rousseau, breaking negative intergenerational patterns begin with knowledge, education, and training. Adults that admit that they suffered and overcame setbacks inadvertently teach a child that they, through resilience, have made a comeback. If parents plan to break negative intergenerational patterns, they must begin with the plan to disclose the patterns. Remember, people do the best they can at any given time, with the resources they have. Knowledge is a valuable resource to break negative generational patterns.
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
