Many parents have discovered that all of the money they spent on Christmas gifts, including those gifts that were credited to Santa Claus, have been abandoned because their children prefer to spend several hours a day on their electronic devices.
According to the 2022 Digital Overview report, 12.5 trillion hours were spent on the internet. Datareportals lists that on average, people spend approximately seven hours per day on the internet over all devices. Datareportals uses sleep time as a context in that many people only get seven hours or less of sleep each night. Since there are only 24 hours in a day and two-thirds of that time is spent sleeping and passively browsing various databases, there is little time left for engaging in active participation in hobbies and exercise.
The fact that people spend approximately the same amount of time on the world-wide-web as they do sleeping should cause concern because according to recent research, in addition to the many important neurological benefits of sleep, the National Institute of Brain Disorders and Stroke reports that the brain rids the body of brain toxins during sleep. Not sleeping enough may not only result in irritability but also in a dirty mind.
Notwithstanding the data, parents choose how they spend their time since they are mature enough to foresee and manage the consequences. However, parents and adults continue to be a child’s most formidable role models and when confronted with actions and words, kids will likely do what is done and not what is said. Accordingly, it may be futile to direct your children to get off of their devices if parents are unwilling to get off of theirs.
The amount of time that children spend on social media usage is more alarming than adults’ usage. Tiktok, founded in 2016, already has over a billion followers and over 2 billion downloads in 2022. Although TikTok’s subscription numbers put them in the No. 4 spot after their older counterparts, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, their numbers are continuing to grow, especially with young subscribers.
According to Wallaroo, the highest percentage of TikTok users are children under 18 years old. Although Tiktok users should be at least 13 years old, there are no viable monitoring devices in the App so even toddlers have access to TikTok videos.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that children ages eight to 10 spend an average of six hours per day in front of a screen; kids 11 to 14 spend an average of nine hours per day; and youth ages 15 to 18 spend an average of seven-and-a-half hours per day in front of a digital screen. According to a report by CNN Health, 13-year-olds check their social media accounts more than 100 times a day. The data may not seem shocking to parents taken out of context; however, the research on the addictive nature of social media may cause alarm.
According to Lee Health, social media platforms produce a neurological reaction similar to drug use. Specifically, when children view the videos, they get a surge in dopamine (feel-good chemicals) that equals what people feel after using a mind-altering substance. What is most addicting is not the videos themselves but the anticipation of getting the feel-good chemical that results from going on the App. The dopamine rush keeps consumers coming back repeatedly.
Like addicts, some kids spend a lot of time chasing the high associated with the impending next video. After a while, the dopamine surges will change the brain structure making it harder to resist the urge to go on social media platforms. Lee Health outlines questions to determine risks of social media addiction:
• Do they spend a lot of time thinking about social media or planning to use social media?
• Do they feel urges to use social media more and more?
• Do they use social media to forget about personal problems?
• Do they often try to reduce the use of social media without success?
• Do they become restless or troubled if unable to use social media?
• Do they use social media so much that it has had a negative impact on their job or studies?
When I describe the addictive nature of social media, I ask parents to note whether their children demonstrate any of the above behavior or attitudes when the parent places appropriate limits on the child’s screen time. Many parents are surprised to learn that their children do demonstrate social media use disorder.
As with all addictions, to rewire the brain and extinguish the behavior, abstinence or controlled usage is the most effective intervention. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) recommends parents prioritize children’s physical activity and proper sleep, and establish screen-free times and zones. The AACAP provides the following guidelines:
• Until 18 months of age limit screen use to video chat along with an adult (for example, with a parent who is out of town).
• Between 18 and 24 months screen time should be limited to watching educational programming with a caregiver.
• For children 2-5, limit non-educational screen time to about 1 hour per weekday and 3 hours on weekend days.
• For ages 6 and older, encourage healthy habits and limit activities that include screens.
• Turn off all screens during family meals and outings.
• Learn about and use parental controls.
• Avoid using screens as pacifiers, babysitters, or to stop tantrums.
• Turn off screens and remove them from bedrooms 30-60 minutes before bedtime.
Overall, modeling controlled usage, setting boundaries for children, and replacing the reliance on social media usage with more productive activities will prevent social media addiction. Remember, kids, do the best they can at any given time, with the resources they have. Let’s make sure that social media is not a child’s (parent’s) only resource.
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
