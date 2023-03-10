One of the final chapters in my book, “Keeping Kids in the Home and out of the System,” is entitled, “Raising the Adult Child.” Many of my readers are very disappointed when they discover that this chapter is only two pages long. Some parents bought the book because they were looking for insight into how to raise their adult child; however, to the chagrin of many of my readers, they discover that to raise an adult child is an oxymoron because of the contradiction in terms.
Children are raised to adulthood and not beyond. Once a child reaches the age of maturity, the raising process ends and parental consulting and advocacy is the primary relationship strategy. In “Keeping Kids in the Home and out of the System,” I explain that parents have three roles in their children’s lives, role model, teacher, and the final role is a consultant. Once children reach adulthood, the window of opportunity for a parent to influence their child’s behavior favorably or negatively becomes very narrow. At the end of childhood, young adults should be prepared to launch into full adulthood, which includes financial and social independence. That means paying their bills and having a friend group outside of their parents. Parents must begin the raising process with the eventual, albeit all too soon, end in mind.
When babies are born, it is easy to get caught up in their cuteness and newness. Parents applaud all of their efforts, especially the milestones: smiling, cooing, laughing, crawling, walking, talking, etc. If babies were not so adorable and pleasing to our eyes, we probably would not attend to them and many babies would not make it.
According to Jeffery Kurland, associate professor of biological anthropology and human development, cuteness provides a survival advantage. However, cuteness only assures survival for so long. Once the cuteness wears off, the chances of giving up on a child increases. For some kids, this happens sooner than later.
Ideally, parents will begin to teach their children all that they need to know to be successful adults, whether they look or act cute or not. In American society, children and later adults must have very specific skills to survive and become fully functioning adults. Those who do not are labeled as adults with failure to launch syndromes.
According to Potts and Hebert, failure to launch is a non-medical term that refers to an extended delay in the expected developmental process from childhood to adulthood. A person who has failed to launch may not have completed college or trade school, lacks long-term goals or aspirations, is depressed, or spends time idle or on electronic devices. In contrast, healthy young adults should be out in the world, socializing, beginning a career, working, or attending school. Young adults should have a direction in mind.
Children who reach adulthood are expected to have very specific skills to launch from their parent’s tutelage and their home. According to a 2020 Pew Research Center study, more than half of young adults live at home with their parents. This number represents the highest percentage since the Great Depression. According to Potts and Hebert, adults who fail to launch are missing seven key skills that are necessary for a successful transition to adulthood:
• Many young adults do not possess important executive functions such as time management, emotional regulation, task initiation, planning, and prioritizing;
• Too much parental involvement in that their parents enable them and prevent their adult children from experiencing the natural discomforts of independence;
• They lack a full rite of passage into adulthood. There is no "ready set go" into adulthood opportunities. In other words, kids should have a marker that ends childhood, i.e., high school, college, completion of vocational trade school, completion of a certification program, marriage, birth of a child, to name a few;
• They suffer from substance use disorders in which case parents must courageously insist on a treatment program;
• They suffer from a mental health condition that requires professional treatment;
• They continue to struggle with learning disabilities or differences that may or may not have been addressed during their school years;
• Lack of overall motivation resulting from any of the above issues. Parents must courageously and collaboratively work with their adult child to determine the cause of the lack of motivation.
Determining what is causing a young adult not to launch is easier than a parent forcing the child to address the issue(s). Trying to force the adult child to address the issue is a time when the true nature of the adult child and parent relationship surfaces.
Remember when kids would say: “You can’t tell me what to do because you are not the boss of me”? Young adulthood is the time when you are no longer the boss. You can’t force an adult child to do what you want; instead, you can courageously and honestly tell your adult child that you want them to launch (and you should want them to launch for their sake), and what you see that is hindering their normal forward development.
Next, you will offer to assist them to work through their deficits. Parents should not one day announce that they are kicking the kid off the couch or out of the house, nor stop providing for their young adult suddenly. Parents must meet the adult where they are. If you have never required your child to have any responsibilities, by young adulthood, you cannot expect them to have the soft and hard skills to secure and maintain a job.
Potts and Hebert (2022) suggest that parents start with standards and boundary setting. These can include requiring the young adult to engage in job seeking, enrollment in school or a trade program, keeping the house clean, turning off the parent's electricity during the day, etc. Finally, parents should provide a timeline for completing the launch preparation program that the parent and young adult have established to restart the developmental cycle to adulthood. Potts and Herbert caution parents to pay close attention to their young adults' executive functions and determine if the young adult suffering from any emotional or learning deficits that must be addressed by a professional.
In “Keeping Kids in the Home and out of the System,” I provide nine important habits kids must have to be successful adults: proactivity; putting first things first; thinking to win/win; seeking first to understand then to be understood; sharpen the saw; synergy; delayed gratification; and the ability to hear the word “No.” Remember kids, and later adults do the best they can with the resources they have. Children who are raised with these skills are prepared to launch into adulthood.
Sources
Hill, Lisa (2018) Keeping kids in the Home and out of the System. Xlibris Publishing
Kurland, Jefferey, Penn State University. Probing Question: Why are babies cute? https://www.psu.edu/news/research/story/probing-question-why-are-babies-cute/
Pew Research Center A majority of young adults live with their parents for the first time since the great depression https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2020/09/04/a-majority-of-young-adults-in-the-u-s-live-with-their-parents-for-the-first-time-since-the-great-depression/
Potts, S, & Hebert J. (2022). Failure to Launch: How to nudge your young adult towards independence. https://www.beyondbooksmart.com/executive-functioning-strategies-blog/failure-to-launch-how-to-nudge-your-young-adult-toward-independence
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.