Eastern psychologist Carl Jung is reported to have first coined the term “inner child,” which he described as a subconscious divine child archetype that is present before birth. Jung rejected the idea that children are born into the world as blank slates; instead, he believed that we are born with an inner child that is driven by primordial images within the subconscious mind that become active once we reach consciousness after birth. The pre-birth images come from intergenerational traumas and/or trauma that the child may experience in utero.
We can see the inner child manifested in a person’s behavior and how they interact with the world. Jungian theory suggests that the inner child must be understood and managed because although it is beyond a person’s awareness, it will determine behavior.
According to Jungian philosophy, the inner child is subordinate to the rational and conscious mind. Trauma and anxiety can send the subconscious inner child into action, hijacking the rational thinking process.
The role of a Jungian psychotherapist is to repair the inner child through what is referred to as a reparenting process (Insight Turner). Jungian therapy sessions will consist of exploring past trauma. Although I do not identify as a Jungian psychotherapist, my therapeutic process always begins with an exploration of the client’s childhood story. Unlike Jung, I do believe that children are born as blank slates, and their childhood story will determine their adult outcomes.
In my book, “Keeping Kids in the Home and out of the System,” I discuss how an adult's outcomes in life are directly inspired by what happens in their childhoods. The Childhood Story begins as soon as the child is conceived and developed in utero and further during the childhood years.
Some of the things on a long list of experiences that impact The Childhood Story are: the nature of conception; the parent’s relationship during the pregnancy and after; the parent’s emotional, physical, and financial state; education exposure in and out of the home; opportunities for success, justice, fairness, equality; and unconditional vs. conditional love to name a few.
It does not matter whether the childhood story is positive or filled with adverse childhood events, all children matriculate into what society identifies as an adult at 18 years, and fully by age 21 years. Adulthood comes after childhood, whether a person is ready or not.
I have never fully embraced Jungian theory and the idea that people are born tabula rasa, and fully responding to unconscious impulses, but I continue to stand ready and prepared to be corrected as new research on the theory becomes available.
Today, the inner child idea has become a cliche referring to the childlike behavior of an adult acting as they did before they reached puberty, in other words, a childish person (Wikipedia). However, in the decades that I have spent working with clients in therapy and the criminal justice system, I have explored many childhood stories with my clients and we have managed to connect the experiences of their childhoods with how my adult client responds to the world, especially in relationships.
Adverse childhood experiences shape how a person views the world and will directly impact adult outcomes. In 1989, Kaiser Permanente conducted one of the biggest research studies correlating how adverse childhood experiences impact adult health. The results found that if we can carefully manage adverse childhood experiences such as physical, mental, and sexual abuse and neglect, children's medical outcomes will be improved overall. My work with clients has proven that if we control these adverse childhood experiences, children will have better emotional outcomes because the childhood story will ultimately become adult life.
Remember, parents do the best they can at any given time, with the resources available. Knowledge is a great resource.
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
