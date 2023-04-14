Parent-child relationships are like bank accounts. If you don’t put money into your bank, there are no funds to withdraw when you want to purchase something. Similarly, when parents don’t put currency, such as time, attention, love/like, affection, forgiveness, patience, autonomy, and positive regard, to name just a few valuable currencies that only a parent can provide to a child, there are no relationship funds available when needed. When the parent-child relationship account is depleted, conflict ensues.
Oftentimes, it is not until children get older that the parents realize that there is no substance in the relationship. The lack of substance may be the result of trauma or the parent has not been a consistent caretaker in the child’s life. Sometimes parents of adult children want from their kids all of the things that children needed from their parents when growing up. Sometimes, the parent is attempting to make up for lost time only to find that the relationship bank account is overdrawn and the child does not want to engage with the parent. One of the ways to avoid a parent-child relationship from becoming overdrawn is for parents to balance praise and criticism.
Most parents would agree that one of the most consistent and frustrating responsibilities in the parental role is that of disciplinarian. Discipline should not be confused with punishment. Pamela Li (2023) tells us that discipline seeks to educate and raise a child’s awareness of the new behavior; while punishment teaches a child new behavior by using fear. Very often, parents (and nonparents) will not hesitate to correct a child’s acting out behavior but are slow to compliment or even smile at that same child when they are behaving.
To illustrate how the potential for criticism and praise may run parallel: consider, a child who wants to engage in age-appropriate helping behavior and asks to get milk from the refrigerator. The child trips over his untied shoelaces that the parent has warned the child about on several occasions. When the child falls, the milk spills. The child immediately tries to help by cleaning the spilled milk, while apologizing profusely. The parent is angry because the child did not tie his shoe and the parent believes that the loose laces are the sole responsibility for the spilled milk. This may or may not be the case. The child could have fallen without the loose laces but what is most important in this illustration is the fact that the child offered to help by getting the milk and cleaning the spill and the parent missed an opportunity to add currency in the relationship account. The parent could have thanked the child for their efforts at being a helper, smiled at the child, and then cautioned the child about the shoelaces; doing so would have resulted in a loving teachable moment.
In my work with parents, they have explained that they do not want to be their kids' friends and that smiling and laughing with their children is an act of friendship. However, being friendly with your children is not the same as being a peer. Friendly behavior, accompanied by smiling and compliments exude warmth, acceptance, and love. Swenson et al., (2016) write that praise is intended to increase desirable behavior and criticism is an intervention to decrease undesirable behavior.
The author’s research revealed that parents tend to underreport the amount of criticism they use. This is not surprising because some parents do not recognize criticism for what it is and fail to recognize the necessary nature of praise. Praise has long been recognized as an effective strategy for parent training. A Google search using the search term, “positive reinforcement in parenting” provides a long list of studies and papers written on how effective praise is in increasing a child’s self-esteem. However, Brummelman et al. (2014) write that too much praise could result in lowered motivation. I have worked with kids who were “detoxing off of being overpraised. These kids usually present with difficulty in accepting legitimate criticism; accordingly, just as parents should monitor the amount of criticism, they must also use praise often but authentically.
Li (2023) recognizes the benefit of praise and criticism when raising children but she also warns that over-criticizing a child can lead to emotional health issues associated with increased fear resulting in brain shrinkage, emotional dysregulation, externalizing behavior, becoming bullies or victims, and lowered academic performance. Parents must always be cognizant of their position as possessing the most impressionable impact on shaping their children's sense of self.
The amount of currency in the parent-child relationship is valuable as children acquire a sense of themselves as capable, competent, and worthy of love. Smiles and compliments are an ever-present currency that parents can spend any time. Children are often doing something worthy of a smile. Remember, kids do the best they can with the resources they have. Parental praise is a valuable resource.
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
