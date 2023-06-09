For many years I heard mothers say that they had to be their children’s mothers and fathers. As a juvenile probation officer, I often served children whose mothers noted in the intake documentation that their child’s father is unknown to the child. During the follow-up interviews, the mother reported that due to the absence of the child’s father, the mother had to be mother and father. As an adult probation officer, offenders often reported to me that their fathers had not been part of their lives. Many would say that their mother had been their sole parent. In my clinical practice, I work with many children and adults who present with a void in their lives as a result of not having a relationship with their fathers. My clients usually experience the loss of their fathers despite a positive relationship with their mothers.
The research on fatherhood confirms what my 30 years of working with children and adults have revealed. Even if children have a good relationship with their mothers, that relationship is not a substitute for a good relationship with a paternal figure. Fathers who provide their children with an active, engaged, and loving relationship will provide a gift to their children that will result in good outcomes in infancy, childhood, and adulthood. The outcomes of a positive relationship with a father cannot be fully substituted, even by a good maternal figure.
According to the Independent Institute, the idea of celebrating fathers trailed celebrating mothers for several decades and initially stemmed from wanting to honor men who had died in the war in 1909. Spokane, Washington was the first state to celebrate Father’s Day in 1910. However, it was not until 1972, that President Nixon established Father’s Day as a permanent national holiday to be celebrated the third Sunday of June. This accolade to fathers came almost 60 years after President Woodrow Wilson established Mother’s Day as a national holiday in 1914.
According to the Independent Institute, the delay in honoring fathers may have resulted from a lack of reverence for fathers. If we measure the worth of fathers by the amount of money being spent on Father’s Day, we may still conclude that fathers do not garner the reverence of mothers. According to the finder, Americans spend approximately $11 billion purchasing gifts for Mother’s Day and $7 billion dollars for Father's Day. The $4 billion difference in spending may be because many people do not understand the importance of having an active, engaged, and loving father in the home.
According to Wikipedia, a father is a male parent of a child. The Free Dictionary by Farlex provides a more comprehensive definition of a father as a male whose sperm unites with an egg, producing an embryo; a male whose impregnation of female results in the birth of a child; a man who adopts a child, and a man who raises a child.
Regardless of how one defines fatherhood or whether you choose to honor fathers, The National Fatherhood Institute provides very convincing data that reveal that having a father in the home results in, not only the best outcomes for children, but an involved father figure is a barrier to many negative outcomes in childhood, adolescence, and adulthood.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 18.4 million children, which accounts for one in four, live without a biological, stepfather, or adoptive father in their homes. The fact that 25 % of children are without fathers at home calls for society to take note. The National Fatherhood Initiative reports that there are 2 million single-father homes; however, 10 million homes are headed by mothers.
Parents must recognize more than ever that having a father in the home may be the best way to assure that your child has the best possible outcomes. The research provides the following information on the outcomes of raising children with active and engaged fathers in the home:
n When the father is involved during the pregnancy, the health outcomes for the dad, mom, and the baby are improved;
• Reduced parenting stress for mothers;
• Children are less likely to live in poverty;
• Improved infant mortality rates for the first 28 days of life;
• Overall improved outcomes for toddlers;
• Decrease the likelihood the child will be mistreated;
• Children are less likely to suffer from obesity;
• School-aged children do better in school and get mostly A’s;
• Boys are less likely to have behavior problems;
• Girls are less likely to have psychological problems;
• Girls are less likely to become pregnant teens;
• Adolescents are less likely to abuse drugs or alcohol;
• Adolescents are less likely to drop out of school;
• Adolescent boys are less likely to carry guns, deal drugs, or go to prison;
• Women are less likely to have children with subsequent absent fathers;
• Men are less likely to become absent fathers
The data provide clear and convincing information for parents to make informed and intentional decisions about the paternity of their children. However, I must caution that nothing in the data confirms that just having a father in the home will produce these positive outcomes. The data reveals the presence of fathers but this data should not mistakenly confuse the presence of a father with the present (gift) of a good father.
Consistent with how The Free Dictionary of Farlex defines a father, a man will become a father when his sperm fertilizes a woman’s egg. However, the good outcomes that the data uncovers comes from the present or gift that fathers give to their children when they unapologetically commit to providing active and engaged presence and unconditional love to their children. Fathers who are unwilling or unable to provide this level of fathering may cause negative outcomes for their children. A UCLA-led study found that a lack of parental warmth and abuse in childhood is linked to multiple health risks as a result of toxic stress. Abuse is physical, emotional, or neglect. Children do not merely need their fathers to be in the house, they need them to be in a relationship.
For dads who are prepared to have a courageous conversation with their children, Focus on the Family has developed a Dad’s Report Card. I suggest grading yourself and then asking your children to grade you. Then take the child to their favorite eatery and discuss the results. Be prepared to learn that you and your child’s results may differ. Remember, kids do the best they can at any given time with the resources they have. A good relationship with their father is a great resource.
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
