When I work with parents, I always ask them to tell me their parent plan. In other words, what is your end goal for your children? Most parents want their children to become self-sufficient and successful. Some parents are hoping that their children will financially flourish to pay their parents back for their fiscal sacrifice.
According to Scary Mommy, at least 55 percent of parents expect their children to take care of them in old age, and three of four baby boomers have the same expectation. However, according to Market Watch, adult children are surprised and often feel burdened by the unplanned obligation of taking care of aging parents. Parents need to have an alternate plan for their winter years.
When I ask parents to tell me how they will assure their children are “successful and self-sufficient,” they cannot recite a concrete plan. Parents believe that if they expose their kids to good schools, the finer things in life, and act as positive role models, they will do well in adulthood. However, it is not enough to plan to have successful children; parents must have a specific plan for their children to be successful.
In 1989, best-selling author Stephen Covey authored a book called, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. The book outlined seven internalized values or habits that would result in children becoming successful adults if followed.
The first habit was to be proactive. Children need to learn to create situations instead of responding to them. If parents want their children to attend college, at the very least, children should begin preparing for the A to G college requirements sooner than later. A child who does not take learning seriously in elementary school will not magically be prepared to meet the A to G requirements in high school.
Habit two says to always begin with the end in mind. Teach children to anticipate, research, and know the outcome of their actions. If athletes choose to eat junk food right before a race, they probably will not have a strong race. My favorite example for habit two for parents is If you want your children to have high self-esteem, you do not criticize them every chance you get; instead, you look for reasons to praise them.
Habit three states that children should put first things first. In short, children must learn to prioritize. Habit four says to think win/win. This habit teaches children to work together to reach a consensus instead of always being the one winner. Not having this skill causes problems in work environments that require collaboration.
Habit five tells us to seek first to understand and then be understood. This habit amounts to teaching kids to listen to another person’s perspective. I counsel many couples who will begin preparing their defense before they hear what another person has to say. Not having this habit leads to many relationship problems.
According to habit six, children must learn the art of synergy; this means getting along with other people and celebrating diversity. Successful people understand that difference does not equate to better or worse; instead, diversity is opportunity. Finally, habit seven asks parents to sharpen the saw by exposing kids to opportunities to enhance their natural talents. All kids have abilities; too often, parents have an idea of what that talent is, and if the child disagrees, the parents will not look any further.
In my book, Keeping Kids in the Home and out of the System, I offer two additional skills children must develop to become successful adults. First, kids need to delay gratification and understand that they may have to wait for some good things to happen. Next, successful people have experienced and know that some desires come with a hard “no” and the realization that some things will never happen. Parents must stop trying to soothe or patronize their children when they are faced with the reality that their desires will not come to pass.
One skill that Mr. Covey nor I covered in our books is one final habit of highly effective people. Successful adults know how to deal with disappointment. I work with kids who emotionally struggle when things do not go their way. These disappointed kids will painfully ruminate when they get a bad grade on a test; a friend chooses not to play anymore, a pimple shows up on picture day morning, or not getting into their first college choice.
Yes, these are all disappointments and make us unhappy; however, children have to learn that this too shall pass. In addition to offering support and understanding, parents must teach children to evaluate the action that led to the disappointment. They should be encouraged to change what they can and accept the things that they cannot (Serenity Prayer). Remember, people do the best they can with the resources they have. Knowledge is a great resource.
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
