America’s children are experiencing a lot of anxiety because of the growing violence in the world. Because of the world-wide-web and social media platforms, kids have access to an unlimited amount of information on crime rates near and far. Depending on the child’s cognitive development, it may become easy to conclude that a child’s safety is beyond what they or their parents can control.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Unified Crime Reporting (UCR) agency program reports on violent crime statistics nationally and by individual states. America’s kids can access these statistics with one click of their computer mouse or by simply googling violent crime in the United States and they will learn the following:
In 2021, the United States reported approximately 400 violent crimes per 100,000 in the population. Violent crimes are usually defined as murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. California’s violent crime rate is slightly higher than average and puts the state in the 17th highest position of violent crime rate.
Mass shootings, which result when there are multiple injuries or deaths from firearm-related violence, are becoming epidemic in the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archives (GVA) at the close of 2021, there were almost 700 mass shootings in the United States. NPR reports that as of June 1, only 22 weeks into 2022, there have been 246 mass shootings in the United States. Mass shootings occur in almost all areas of public life including homes, grocery stores, malls, libraries, work sites, and even schools.
Children researching crime rates in the United States may also learn a more alarming statistic. Statista reports that the United States has the most school shootings in the world. These school shootings result from various issues such as perpetrator mental health issues, retaliation, and the age-old problem of school bullying.
What raises the most anxiety about mass shootings is the apparent randomness and unpredictability of the assaults, which begs the question: how can I stay safe and avoid being the next casualty in a mass shooting? Adults are asking law enforcement, employers, and politicians, how are they going to keep their constituents safe? So far, that question is being debated and has not been answered conclusively; meanwhile, the shootings are continuing.
While our society is working on a plan to stop mass shootings, parents must have an immediate response to their children who want to know how to be safe in the community and at school. All parents do not agree on the correct response. The debate stems from whether to remove a child’s innocence or protect them from the truth. Some parents insist that they should spare their children the burden of knowledge of how dangerous the world is and let them be a kid. However, other parents believe that their children should be prepared for the dangerous reality that the above crime-rate data statistics reflect.
Most parent educators agree that the decision to tell or not tell should be left to the parents. However, parents must make decisions that are based on facts. The data is clear that random attacks are possible and even likely in all areas of life.
Accordingly, parents are encouraged to address the epidemic of violence in America the same way they address the end of Santa Claus. Once kids are old enough to understand that one overweight bearded individual is not able to be in all places at once and carry and deliver an infinite number of toys in one sack on their back in one night while being pulled by flying reindeer, it is time, to tell the truth about the toys under the Christmas tree.
Similarly, once children begin asking questions about their safety, parents must be honest about the violence in the world. Parents should develop a family safety plan that includes who to call or where to go in an emergency. When kids ask how they can avoid being victims of violence parents should talk to children about being alert and that when they see someone acting out of the ordinary, the child should bring this information to an adult immediately.
According to HuffPost, mass shooters have a profile. Most have mental health issues that manifest in the person being an outcast or loner, angry, aggressive, or even withdrawn. Many are jealous or seeking revenge. Sometimes mass shooters have friends and family, who after the fact realized that they overlooked clues to the upcoming violence. Being cautious, vigilant, and aware does not have to take away a child’s innocence but it could save lives.
I have one final but familiar note. Parents and responsible adults in a child's life are the gatekeepers to the paths that children take. When children begin to display behavior that appears to be out of the norm, the behavior should be addressed immediately. Referring children to a therapist is a means of getting the child assessed to determine if further interventions are needed.
Children do not act out for no reason or for attention, as is often believed; they are usually acting out (demonstrating) their emotional conflict. Children need help in sorting out their conflicts so that they don’t rely on violence to seek help. Remember, kids, do the best they can, at any given time, with the resources they have available. Adult support is a resource.
Sources
Gun Violence Archives (GVA). https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting
HuffPost. Mass Shootings Psychology: Spree Killers Have Consistent Profile: Research Shows. https://www.huffpost.com/entry/mass-shooting-psychology-spree-killers_n_2331236
NPR. 22 weeks into the year, America already seen at least 246 mass shootings https://www.npr.org/2022/05/15/1099008586/mass-shootings-us-2022-tally-number
www.statista.com/statistics/811487/number-of-mass-shootings-in-the-us/
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
