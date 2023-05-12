Parents are now more afraid to send their kids to school than they were after the 9-11 attacks. According to Campus Safety, a recent Gallup poll revealed that 44% of U.S. parents of children in kindergarten through 12th grade say that they fear for their child’s safety at school. I believe that number may be underrated: however, the number is a 10% increase since 2019, the last time the question was asked. Campus Safety also reported that 20% of students have articulated safety concerns. The data shows that although school shootings are relatively rare, the increasing number of these incidents validates parents’ fears.
In 2018, Education Week began tracking the nation’s school shootings that resulted in either deaths or injuries. Education Week reported that in 2018 and 2019, there were 24 school shootings, in 2020 there were 10 shootings, in 2021 the number more than tripled to 35, and in 2022 there were 51 school shootings resulting in injuries and/or deaths.
According to the K- 12 School Shooting Database, there have already been over 100 student shootings on K-12 school campuses this year. Last school year ended with almost 300 kids killed or injured at school campuses. Unlike other data sources, these numbers include gang shootings, domestic violence, shootings at sports games and after-hour school events, suicides, fights that escalate into shootings, and accidents.
This data raises the critical question, why are kids using deadly weapons to settle disputes? The data reveals that bullying is not the primary cause of weapons on school campuses; instead, researchers have found that the conditions in the home and the culture at school are more predictive of school shootings.
In her review of the literature, Forensic Psychologist Katherine Ramsland found that there are very specific reasons that kids resort to deadly force when dealing with conflict. Mental health issues are at the top of the list and include delusional emulation, which results in copying a fictional character shown in the media. According to Dr. Ramsland, some kids may kill simply because they just don’t like the victim and others kill for personal gain. Of course, these reasons also hint at a lack of maturity or emotional intelligence from mental health issues.
According to Dr. Ramslandt, there are some tell-tale signs that a young person may be suffering from a mental health issue that could put them at risk of using deadly force, such as chronic deceptiveness, callousness, cruelty, manipulation, grandiosity, and impulsivity. Parents and other adults should use caution when labeling these common adolescent behaviors as posing a threat of violence. Dr. Ramsland confirms that the adolescent brain may play a role in predatory and impulsive behavior, however, some kids do not possess the prerequisite amount of restraint to avoid aggressiveness, even when they are faced with the choice to take another person’s life.
In 1997, Bailey and Rosenbaum conducted a school-based survey of almost 2,000 middle schoolers who were taking part in a drug use prevention program and found that kids who bring weapons to school are often not doing so out of fear or bullying, but are often responding to normative family and school dynamics. Bailey and Rosenbaum revealed a profile of students who take weapons to school: males, kids who are not living with both parents, kids who do not feel close to parents, kids who drink heavily, kids who often get into fights, kids who damage school property, and kids who perceive at least a few other students brought weapons to school, suggesting, what Donald Bosch refers to as risk contagion effect, which is “the effect another person’s risky behavior has on our willingness to undertake some more risk than we originally decided was wise.” What is clear from this profile is that these kids are exhibiting behavior that warrants closer attention from parents and other involved adults. Very often, kids who act out are acting out of inner turmoil.
Although Baley and Rosenbaum’s (1997) study is dated, it still provides school officials with guidance when ruling out threatening behavior. In my 2018 book, Keeping Kids in the Home and out of the System, I complement the previous research and provide two characteristics that children must develop to become successful adults.
First, they must be able to accept disappointment. Oxford Dictionary defines disappointment as sadness or displeasure caused by the nonfulfillment of one's hopes or expectations. Most adults have had enough disappointments to recognize it as a common part of life; however, these same adult parents sometimes try and avoid allowing their children to experience this natural emotion. Parents must learn to support their children as they go through disappointment.
Another important adult characteristic is the ability to accept the word no. Some kids get emotionally weakened by the permanency of the word “no.” But again, too often, parents try and soften the deterministic value of the word no. Children who cannot accept disappointment or hear the word no engage in extreme behaviors to assuage disappointment and override the word no to achieve the permissive yes. Children who try and avoid disappointment will often present with symptoms of anxiety and depression. Children must learn to regulate their emotions early in life to avoid acting out
According to VCU homeland security expert William Pelfrey, Jr., school shootings are a U.S. phenomenon. Eighty to 90% of school shootings occur in the United States. Pelfrey describes several contributors to the high gun violence but points out that a primary reason is that there are more guns in the United States than there are people at 390 million vs. 330 million respectively.
California has seen over 200 school shootings since 1970. In 2022, there was one school shooting in California. The low numbers could be associated with California leading the nation in having the toughest gun laws in the country. Governor Newsome recently signed assembly bills that seek to keep children safe. AB 2571 prohibits marketing firearms to minors and AB 1621 restricts ghost guns, which are guns that are unserialized, untraceable, or unregulated. They can be purchased online and assembled by the purchaser.
Even with the tough gun laws, children who have access to a gun and do not possess the prerequisite amount of emotional maturity to refrain from using deadly force are at a very high risk of using lethal force. As a society, we will need to limit access to guns for children. On a smaller scale, parents must insist on emotional regulation by allowing their children to manage their own emotions. Sometimes that just means telling a child no.
Finally, parents must be attentive to children who begin to act differently all of a sudden. This is a sign that something is wrong. Parents should routinely look their children in the eye and ask them how they are doing. Be present and prepared to listen to their response. Children do the best they can with the resources they have. A present parent is the greatest resource
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
