Parents are the first to model of how to handle emotional disputes. Some people may disagree, but the art of ignoring - not to be confused with the art of ignorance - is a viable response to most verbal assaults.
Usually, a verbal attack results from the antagonist’s emotional, intellectual, or contextual inadequacy, and they don’t have the emotional ability to respond appropriately at that moment. However, verbally defending oneself from a verbal attack is effective. First, it allows the intended target to clarify the antagonist’s intentions. Second, verbally responding alerts the injured as to whether the offense will continue. Sometimes merely asking, “What is going on?” is enough to diffuse a volatile situation.
Parents, and later primary school teachers, may reaffirm this non-violence stance by constantly reminding children to use their words and not their hands when in conflict with another child. Adults’ actions often do not reflect this critical value. Parents often say one thing and send a contradictory statement.
In law enforcement, stories that get lost in translation are referred to as Black Swans, which are war story narratives with manifest and latent meanings on handling situations. The latent or covert message sometimes contradicts the apparent or manifest purpose.
For example, millions of viewers worldwide witnessed highly acclaimed and decorated actor, producer, and writer, Will Smith assault fellow esteemed actor Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. The assault on Mr. Rock came after he said something that Mr. Smith disagreed with. Mr. Smith did use his words, but not until after he physically assaulted Mr. Rock. Mr. Smith then gave Mr. Rock the expletive words to explain the offense. I believe that had Mr. Smith used his words first, at the very least, Mr. Rock would have refrained or at least reframed his comments. Words do work and often prevent collateral damage.
According to various media sources, Will Smith assaulted Mr. Rock to protect his wife emotionally. Mr. Smith acted out of chivalry, nobility, love, and obligation. The latent message was that Mr. Smith loved his wife and needed to protect her honor. However, the manifest message and what millions of people viewed was that when someone hurts a loved one, you must respond physically and even violently to demonstrate that love. It does not matter whether the hurt is private or in front of millions of media viewers; you protect your wife’s reputation and emotions by striking out physically.
Will Smith’s Black Swan narrative is that violence is the answer to conflict. It does not matter whether you are a kid in the school play yard or a 53-year-old multi-millionaire; physical violence is a viable solution to perceived emotional assault. Despite all the times that parents and teachers have explained to kids that they are to use their words when settling the conflict, Mr. Smith contradicted that long engrained teaching and sent the message that violence is a viable option. Unfortunately, this manifest message extends beyond the Academy Awards.
According to Fox 2 News, on March 22, 2022, Army Veteran Rodney Davis, described as an innocent bystander, was killed after two young women were in an argument and shots were fired. The two women did not use words to settle their dispute.
During the writing of this column, I read a breaking report on ABC News that six people were dead and 12 people wounded due to a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Sacramento. Whoever shot the fatal shots chose not to use their words to settle the disputes.
These two recent stories demonstrate the more significant problem. Lethal weapons are highly accessible to people who often do not possess the emotional maturity and restraint to use their words when confronted with conflict.
The short-term goal is to get guns out of the hands of people who use them as a first-choice resource to settle disputes. The long-term and lasting goal is to raise kids who have the emotional ability to handle a disagreement without resorting to physical harm.
Parents, you are the gatekeepers. Let’s continue teaching and modeling using our words to settle disputes. California’s self-defense laws state that physical violence is only acceptable to defend yourself against physical harm and only to the extent you are overcoming the physical attack. We must teach our kids that they do not have the right to harm another person.
• Lisa Hill, Ph.D., is an associate professor in criminal justice at California State University, East Bay and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also worked for county and federal probation departments for three decades and wrote a book based on that experience. She and her husband live in Tracy and have four children. Contact her at courageousconversations209@gmail.com.
