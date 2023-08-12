San Joaquin Superior Court Executive Officer Stephanie Bohrer announced this week that Erica A. Ochoa is the new Assistant Court Executive Officer – Deputy Jury Commissioner. Ochoa will oversee the clerk’s offices, courtroom operations, interpreter and jury services and will serve as the court’s public information officer.
Ochoa has served the court for 26 years, most recently as the court records manager where her duties included the maintenance, processing, distribution, and security of the court's records and exhibits. She has also worked as a file clerk and deputy clerk in the municipal court before trial court consolidation and legal process clerk, courtroom clerk, and has worked in traffic, criminal, family law, family support, civil, and small claims departments.
She comes into her new role with significant experience managing large court-wide projects, including coordinating the closure of the court’s records facility and managing the court’s digitization project where she ensures that court case documents and files are converted into electronic format accurately and efficiently. This project has allowed the court to provide increased access to case information for internal and external court users.
Ochoa holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Modern Language and Literature with a minor in Business Management from the University of the Pacific. She also earned a certificate in Judicial Administration from California State University, Sacramento.
“I am honored and grateful to be selected as the next Assistant Court Executive Officer. We have great judges and court staff and I look forward to working with all of them in this new capacity. Together we will continue to improve our court for the benefit of the community we serve,” Ochoa said.
Bohrer added “With Ms. Ochoa’s broad court experience and proven leadership, I am confident she will do exceedingly well in her new role and will help the Court to deliver improved services to the public.”
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.