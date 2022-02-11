Statistics from the California Department of Public Health show that COVID-19 cases in San Joaquin County have decreased sharply since mid-January, and while hospitalizations are still high, the death rate from the pandemic did not see increases that would coincide with the recent peaks in hospitalizations and cases reported.
As of Wednesday San Joaquin County has had 160,147 total cases since the start of the pandemic nearly 2 years ago. The 7-day average for cases reported peaked the second week of January with more than 2,200 cases per-day, the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. As of this week that 7-day average is down to less than 400 per-day, which was where the 7-day average was during the summer 2021 peak in late August.
Hospitalizations have remained high, and are just starting to show a decline since the last week of January when hospitalizations peaked a 323 on Jan. 25. That’s slightly higher than the summertime peak of 308 on Sept. 1, but less than last winter’s peak of 355 on Jan. 5, 2021.
As of Wednesday the county has had 2,011 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in nearly 2 years. Even as the case rate peaked in mid-January the death rate has continued on a mostly steady decline since the summertime peak in early September, when the 7-day average was just under 6 deaths per-day. The county reported 85 deaths over the past month, less than three per-day, but those statistics tend to lag behind reported cases by about 3 weeks because of reporting delays and recording of death certificates. The county reported that 118 people in Tracy have died of COVID-19.
The California Department of Public Health has reported more than 8.1 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Cases statewide have seen a sharp decline over the past 4 weeks, having peaked at a 7-day average of over 11,000 new cases per-day during the second week of January, the highest case rate since the start of the pandemic.
Statewide hospitalizations have been on the decline since Jan. 25, when 15,729 people were hospitalized in the state. That’s more than the summertime peak of 8,766 on Aug. 31, but less than last winter’s peak of 22,851 from Jan. 6, 2021.
California has seen 80,912 deaths as of Wednesday. The 7-day average for deaths statewide peaked last winter at more than 550 per-day during the last week of January. Deaths statewide have declines since then without any more dramatic spikes. That 7-day average reached more than 130 per-day in mid-September, and was up to just over 180 per-day at the start of February.
