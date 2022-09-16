The teachers and staff of Banta Elementary School underwent an afternoon training in CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and the administration of an EpiPen recently. More than two dozen members of the Banta Elementary School and school district office met with Instructor Shannen Enos Pousada inside the school’s multipurpose room. Pousada explained the signs that would occur if someone needed CPR, and then the staff took turns learning the techniques needed to perform the chest compressions on several CPR manikins in front of the room. Principal Tabatha Maxie said she was happy to have the staff undergo the training. “We have students and faculty of all ages and you just never know when those skills will come in handy,” she said.

