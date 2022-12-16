Editor,
After a quick scan of today’s (Dec. 9) Tracy Press I have two comments.
First, I hope all municipal employee unions remember the 6% raise given to the City Manager. Fair is fair.
My second comment is directed to Elizabeth Best and her “special award.” I guess economics are not her strong suit or else she thinks President Biden is in cahoots with big oil to increase their profits, profits that reached record levels as they increased the price of their product. And if she is going to blame Joe for the increase Ms. Best should now thank him for the reduction. According to gasbuddy.com Tracy gas prices are down to $3.99 per gallon, which is down over $2 per gallon.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.