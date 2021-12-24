Tracy Crime Stoppers is offering a $200 reward for information on the individual responsible for hitting a pedestrian on Larch Road in late November.
Crime stoppers announced the reward last week as Tracy Police continue to look for the driver in the hit and run that left a man from Oregon in critical condition.
The accident occurred on Nov. 28 shortly after 2 a.m.
The man was struck was what described as a black Nissan SUV, possibly a Pathfinder that left the scene of the collision. The pedestrian is still listed in critical condition in an area hospital.
If anyone has information on the incident they can use the P3 app to report it or contact Sgt Joel Petty at (209) 831-6505, or Cpl. Erik Speaks at (209) 831-6676.
Tips can be left anonymously at www.tracycrimestoppers.com.
