On Oct. 4, at the Mountain Valley League /Central California Athletic Alliance cross country meet at Stockton’s Oak Grove Park, the Millennium High girls’ squad handily won the overall team competition, with Falcon runners finishing first, second, ninth, 10th, and 11th place.
First-year Falcon runner Ava Moschetti dominated the 5,000-meter course with a solo attack from the start, finishing nearly a half mile ahead of the next competitor, and winning in 21:37.
This was the first league meet win for the Lady Falcons, bolstered by a very strong overall varsity and JV performance. Following Moschetti’s victory was a strong showing by Millennium’s Dixie Villasenor in second (24:45), Emily Barrios Cruz in ninth (27:36), Emma Curran in 10th (27:59) and Jade Barajas (11th, 28:08), rounding out the top five scoring runners.
Millennium cross country coach Michael Copass said he was impressed by effort from the entire team.
“Our top female finishers Moschetti and Villasenor pushed their efforts to the max, having gapped all the competition. To see so many Falcons placing strong - one after another - was incredible,” he said.
“The varsity girls worked together to maintain a high pace, especially our 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th place runners. In addition, Falcons Katherine Rivera, Anjali Rivers, Isabella Gomez, Vanessa Quinones, Ella Delucchi, Sophia Solano also raced well.”
The Falcon boys’ squad’s race was led by sophomore Diego Cervantes, who finished fourth overall with a time of 21:20. Cervantes and the other top five Falcon runners -- Ethan Huffman, eighth place (21:43), Tanner Ross, 11th place (22:16), John Stone, 16th place (22:50) and Jesse Rodriguez, 17th place (23:01) -- were sufficient to earn a strong 2nd place team finish behind Holt Academy.
“Overall, I was extremely pleased with Millennium’s performance across both the boys and girls squads,” Copass added. “From varsity through the JV runners. The strong team finishes bode well for the sub sectionals meet on Nov. 5 in Angels Camp, and Moschetti and Cervantes are going to be serious forces to be reckoned with.”
The meet featured teams from across the local area, and was organized by Coach Silva of Stockton’s ABLE Charter.
