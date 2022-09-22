On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Mountain House Mustangs Cross-Country teams traveled to Ceres River Bluff Park for their first Western Athletic Conference meet of the season.
They went on to have one of the greatest cross-country race days in school history, winning three out of the four races.
The Varsity Boys won their first full WAC meet in school history, led by team captain and senior Yuji Buczynski, who won the race overall in a school record time of 16:37.7 over the three miles. Senior Jerry Kenny was 6th overall with a time of 17:42.8, with junior Siddarth Putta (17:54.4) and senior Amartya Poovaiah (18.14.3) contributing strong performances – finishing sixth and seventh respectively.
The Varsity Girls team was led to victory by senior and team captain Sophia Kwok, who steadily pulled away from a tough field on the three-mile course and won with an excellent time of 21:25.2. Sadie Baddas placed 5th overall with a PR time of 23:12.5.
The JV boys won their two-mile race, led by Tirdaud Rejaly, who dominated individually and finished first with a PR time of 11:41.9. Michael Rivello was second overall, also with a big PR time of 12:06.9.
The Junior Varsity girls finished second in their race, led by Hana Kieffaber, who came in second overall with a personal record time of 15:03.7 over the two-mile course. Also notable was the PR time of Lavanya Sindhu, coming in 11th overall and second for the Mustangs, with a big PR of 17:03.8.
Overall, it was one of the best team performances in the school’s cross-country history and a day that the athletes will not soon forget. Congratulations to the huge effort by everyone, including parent volunteers, for putting together an exceptional day!
