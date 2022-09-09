The West High boys’ junior varsity and the Kimball boys’ freshman cross-country teams were both successful during the annual Jaguar Invitational which took place in Tracy on Sept. 1 at Eagal Lakes.
Local teams all had good outings overall during the event. However, the young Wolf Pack team and the Jags shined brightest, securing first place in their respective age groups.
The West team won the 2-miles JV race with an official team score of 21 points. They finished ahead of second placed Central Catholic (49), Lathrop in third (74) and Ripon Christian in fourth (90).
The Wolf Pack had eight runners compete in the race and they all collaborated towards an outstanding performance for the school. They all finished inside the Top 15, including two runners finishing on the podium.
Sophomore Jonathan Hupman won the race with a time of 10:56.4. He was closely followed by senior Andrew Rozales, who crossed the finish line at 12:17.9.
Two more West runners squeezed inside the Top 10 with sophomore Marcel Bovell Jr. finishing sixth with a time of 13:14.5 in what was a very evenly matched battle for the first five spots. Freshman Eduardo Davalos closed out the Top 10 with a time of 13:51.9.
Sophomore Angelo Diaz finished 11th, just .2 of a second behind Davalos, with a time of 13:52.1. Junior Xavier Cardona came 12th with a time of 14:03.5. Freshman Arjun Singh clocked a time of 14:22.2, to put him at No. 13. Sophomore Miguel Carrillo rounded off the pack in 15th at 14:40.8.
The Kimball Jags ran out victorious from the frosh 2-mile race, with four of the eight competing Jaguars placing inside of the Top 10, three of them in top 5. Kimball finished with a team score of 30. Lodi came second with 66 and Sheldon finished third with 93. Tracy came seventh with 146.
Freshman Andres Lomeli led the way for the Jags, finishing second with a time of 11:48.4, just under 10 seconds quicker than teammate, sophomore Benjamin Marquez, who finished third with a time of 11:58.2. Sophomore Benjamin Aguilar finished fourth, clocking a time of 11:59.8.
Freshman Ace Rozales squeezed into the top 10 with a time of 12:16.9, which saw him finish eighth. At No. 13, fellow freshman Ayden Marotta crossed the line with a time of 12:43.3. Sophomore Ty Kawano-Wilson came 17th with a time of 12:58.6.
A pair of freshmen rounded off the Jags team performance with Jonny Garcia finishing 35th with a time of 14:22.7. Tatva Suragimath finished 58th with a time of 19:01.9.
Despite a disappointing team performance, a couple of Tracy sophomores finished just in and out of the Top 15. Joshua Ruzon crossed the line at No. 15 with a time of 12:54.2. Isaias Fierros was just behind him with a time of 12:58.4.
On the ladies’ side, Kimball finished third in the girls’ 2-mile varsity race with a team score of 88, trailing Oakdale (63) and Sheldon (29). Senior Rania Asad led the Jags with a 10-place finish with a time of 14:15.9. Junior Andrea Lomeli finished 15th with a time of 14:22.0 .
Millennium finished sixth with a score of 148, largely thanks to freshman Ava Moschetti who finished in ninth place with a time of 14:08.3.
The Jags girls’ frosh team also came third in their race, closely followed by the Bulldogs. Kimball finished with a team score of 75, Tracy had 78. They both trailed Central Catholic (65) in second, and Lodi (37) in first.
Sophomore Juliet David was team best for the ‘Dogs, finishing fourth with a time of 14:24.0. Teammate, freshman, Kasey Lam was not far behind in seventh with a time of 14:59.6. In between, West sophomore Rianna Quiruz squeezed into sixth with a time of 14:47.6.
Freshman Sydney Buckhout led individually for the Jags, finishing 13th with a time of 16:21.0. Sophomore Nataly Delgado Colin (16:35.5) finished 18th. Sophomore Mia Garay crossed the line 20th with a time of 16:38.5.
At the JV level, a number of Millennium High runners competed well to finish second with 35 points, trailing only Lodi (20). Sophomore Dixie Villasenor led the way for the Falcons, finishing second with a time of 16:02.5.
Sophomore Anjali Rivers finished sixth with a time of 17:56.7. Two more Falcons were in and around the race’s Top 10 with freshman Sophia Solano crossing the finish line at No. 9 with a time of 18:41.7. Sophomore Isabella Gomez finished 11th with a time of 19:04.5.
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229
