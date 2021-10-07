Kimball High senior Rafael Lomeli was the Jaguars’ lead runner on Wednesday at the Valley Oak League’s second meet of the season at Eagal Lakes. Lomeli ran the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 49 seconds to take ninth place out of 37 athletes. Kimball placed fifth (99) out of five teams, with Oakdale (25) in first.
Among the girls, junior Cielo Pena placed 20th (31:46) in the varsity race. Oakdale won the team scoring (16), and Kimball did not have a full team.
Kimball sophomore Andrea Lomeli won the freshman-sophomore girls 2.1 mile race (15:28.6), and sophomore Aaron Urtiaga was second in the frosh-soph 2.1-mile race (14:06.1).
Valley Oak League meet No. 2
Wednesday, Eagal Lakes
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (37 athletes)
Oakdale 25, East Union 41, Central Catholic 74, Kimball 99
9, Rafael Lomeli, 18:49.0. 33, Kaleb Payba, 26:30.3. 34, Thomas Messina, 27:52.3. 35, Jacky Owerfeldt, 28:39.1. 36, Tyler Yang, 29:47.9.
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters (27 athletes)
Oakdale 16, Central Catholic 47
20, Cielo Pena 31:46.4. 27, Tamana Wahid jan, 43:58.6.
Freshman-sophomore boys, 2.1 miles (32 athletes)
Sierra 24, Kimball 43, Central Catholic 56
2, Aaron Urtiaga, 14:06.1. 7, Kaden Buckhout, 14:43.1. 9, Benjamin Marquez, 15:15.0. 12, Ethan Karthikeyan, 15:22.7. 27, Tahha Pervez, 17:26.8.
Freshman-sophomore girls, 2.1 miles (16 athletes)
1, Andrea Lomeli, 15:28.6. 7, Chloe Andrus, 18:42.0. 9, Jaden Cherry, 19:44.9. 10, Lilah Macur, 19:56.4.
