California State University, Stanislaus announced the 2021 Fall Dean’s List.
To qualify students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher with a minimum of 12 units of graded coursework at the university.
More than 3,000 of the 10,000 students attending class at the campuses in Turlock and Stockton received Dean’s List honors.
Stanislaus State offers 43 majors, 41 minors and more than 100 areas of concentration, along with 16 master's degree programs, seven credential programs and a doctorate in educational leadership.
Local Dean’s List honorees:
Vernalis
Kyle Silligman.
Mountain House
Andrea Alegre, Sarah Lamphere, Ramille Malonzo, Sunitha Pulikonda.
Tracy
Roberto Aguirre, Guilherme Amaral Da Silva, Karina Andrino, Koby Aphaygarath, Mason Applonie, Esmeralda Arellano, Leslie Arroyo.
Nalia Baber, Taylen Baca, Anahat Bajwa, Anne Baker-Bauer, Jennifer Barron, Teresa Bautista, Chelsey Berry, Sara Borders.
Erika Cabral Rivera, Maegan Campbell, Gabriel Campos, Angelo Carranza, Jocelyn Castellanos, George Chaghouri, Joseph Chaghouri, Chioma Chibuko, Sarah Cole, Christopher Colon, Cassandra Corbett, Jayson Creech.
Kayla DaRosa, Alejandra de Avellar, Beatrice Delara-Torres, Troy Dennett, Rebecca DeStefano, Zarina Ditta, Ashley Fischenich, Marissa Fisk.
Philip Gilbert Garcia, Erin Gibson, Eduardo Gonzalez, Maya Gorman, Maile Graber, Doug Gregory.
Neville Harvey, Jasmine Hernandez Espinoza, Sara Hollingsworth, Brittney Hudson, Dena Hunt, Alyssa Jackson, Natalia Jimenez, Alexis Jones, Alyssa Karjalainen, Matthias Lo.
Eduardo Mahusay, Maria Elsa Maldonado, Raymond Marin, Irma Martinez, Samantha Martinez, Jordan Matson, Emma Mendicino, Maria Mendicino, Zharah Moosayar, Stephanie Miranda, Alyssa Munguia.
Araceli Navarrete, Kiowa Nicholson-Estabrook, Erica Nixon, Ariel Ortega Ramirez, Ryan Pavlakis, Trevor Philips Brown, Emily Podesta, Sahar Qurbani.
Anna Ramirez, Christina Redens, Mckenzie Rezab, Jarlett Riano, Andrea Rios, Devan Rose, Mackenzie Rose.
Ibraham Saba, Mikayla Saint, Ysabella Saldivar, Griselda-Araceli Sanchez, Robert Sanchez, Itzel Sanchez, Mikayla Sanders, Rachael Schock, Chelsea Silva, Makenna Strope, Seth Strope.
Dalunee Tatpaporn, Martin Vargas, Sandra Vargas, Erika Vides, Nicholas Williams, Wyletta Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.