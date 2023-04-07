More than 100 students ranging from kindergarteners to high school seniors showcased their talents and cultural diversity during the Festival of Cultures Wednesday evening at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts. Students from the Tracy Unified and Jefferson school districts worked on their singing and dancing performances for more than a month before presenting them to classmates and parents during an hour-long show on the Grand’s main stage. The program, presented by TUSD’s Diversity and Equity Committee, featured 20 acts highlighting different cultures and traditions and returns after a 2-year hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic.
