A parade in downtown Tracy and a host of activities in Lincoln Park will be key elements of this year’s Mexican Independence Day fiesta on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The parade will kick things off at 10 a.m., starting at Sixth Street and Central Avenue and moving north on Central Avenue and Holly Drive to Lincoln Park, where fiesta activities will begin at 11 a.m. and continue to 6 p.m.
The cultural celebration, sponsored by South Side Community Organization, will include at the park the “El Grito” talk on Mexican Independence Day history, a car show, food booths featuring Mexican fare, a kids’ zone and raffles.
Live music will be featured from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. by Mariachi La Union, Cardenas Ybarra Band and disc jockey Jose Alfaro.
The Folklorico dancers of Danzantes del Sol MECHA will perform traditional Mexican dances.
