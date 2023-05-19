The Tracy Chapter of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) celebrated Guru Vandana (Teachers Appreciation) in a traditional Hindu cultural manner on May 7 at the Tracy Hills Clubhouse.
The event was attended by 14 educators from the Jefferson School District, which serves the Tracy Hills community.
The honored educators from Jefferson School included Jason Strickland, Diane McRae, Ryan Freitas, Renae Potts, Stacey Maslyar, Leah Watts, Patty Hillstead, Sherry Gleason and Diane Entizne. Also honored were Deborah Fox and Katrina Frye from Traina School, and Ashley Ramirez, Carolyn Hewitt and Sue Devlin from Hawkins School.
During the event, in addition to the Sun Salutations performed by the children, a young participant also performed a traditional Indian dance called Bharatanatyam, adding a vibrant cultural touch to the celebration. The event concluded with delicious Indian food, providing a true taste of the culture.
The event also featured an exhibition titled "Darshana: A Glimpse into the Hindu Civilization," which presented a colorful overview of Hindu concepts and practices, offering an opportunity to learn about one of the oldest civilizations in the world with continuing global presence today. This exhibition was created to raise awareness on Hindu thinking, contributions, and common practices and aimed to clear misconceptions and inspire further research into the rich culture that has found its home in the United States and globally.
The event was a great success, with teachers expressing their appreciation for the honor and enjoying the event. HSS is a non-profit, social, educational, and cultural organization, and more information about their work can be found at https://www.hssus.org/, https://hindueducation.org/projects/9 and https://hindudarshana.com/.
• Contributed by Vijay Pasapula, director of the Tracy Chapter of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
