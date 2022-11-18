Editor,
The West Side Yard Sale is over. We did fairly well and I would like to thank whoever decided to schedule it for November. Really, what could go wrong in November? Well for one thing it could be cold, at least California cold. And it could rain. Both happened.
We got up early to be ready for the 8 a.m. start time. My wife had it all planned out. I was the support staff. After setting up tables, laying tarps on the driveway, and carrying out boxes of stuff I went off to get us some coffee and donuts. As I got to the end of the street it started to rain, just a few drops at first, then more. As I continued to the donut store I knew the rain was playing havoc with what was already put out. Things got wet. There was a mad dash to cover items or move them back into the garage.
So thanks for scheduling the West Side for so late in the year.
Thankfully the rain was brief but some damage was done. And my wife was frazzled. Finally the sun came out after playing hide and seek with some ominous-looking clouds.
So please next time schedule the yard sales with the potential for bad weather in mind. Maybe a little earlier in the fall, like mid-October?
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
