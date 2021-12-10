Editor,
I was just reading about drivers being more reckless since COVID hit. “In our own backyard” a few days ago, I was driving to work, turning from Lincoln Boulevard onto a side street. A driver from a feeder street started pulling out, after not stopping, to take a left turn into what would have been right into my car. Then they chose to drive between me and the street corner on my right in a completely moronic, illegal move.
There was another “face palming move” a day later. Last night two young guys, likely returning from Carnegie, were riding large, endurance dirt bikes (not street legal) up Corral Hollow. They ran a red light using a turn lane at Schulte and yet again at Cypress. They were riding through traffic—lane splitting—pausing slightly before running that red light. Then they raced ahead doing wheelies. That just screamed to me, “Here’s another moronic move by two brains that aren't fully formed that could be the next road splatter.”
Wake up and smell the tar. Blood runs red and the EMTs were pretty busy yesterday morning and at the accident these guys had to cut through the Rite Aid parking lot to get around. Reckless driving causes deaths as the rules of the road don’t apply to some people. And I'm sure the one kid's "Go Pro" video on his mini-helmet (a.k.a. brain bucket) would have been "fun" to watch, if something tragic happened!
Deborah Littleton, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.