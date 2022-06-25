Danielle Vi Nghiem of Tracy recently graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with a doctorate in dentistry. She was one of 2,855 students to graduate from Marquette in May during the university’s 141st Commencement.
Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,500 undergraduate and 3,500 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries.
