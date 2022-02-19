Tracy City Councilwoman Eleassia Davis was selected this week to serve as the chair of the Board of Directors of the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, the joint powers agency that serves 170 square miles including the city of Tracy and Tracy Rural Fire Protection District’s service area surrounding Tracy.
The board is made up of two members from the Tracy City Council and two from the Tracy Rural Board of Directors. The fire authority operates seven fire stations and employs all of the firefighters serving within the authority.
Davis was appointed at the district board’s Tuesday meeting, and replaces Pete Reece, a member of the rural district, in the annual rotation of board officers. Jeff Ramsey, also a rural board member, replaces Tracy Mayor Nancy Young as vice chair. The fire board has been one of Davis’s committee/board assignments since shortly after she was elected to the council in 2020.
