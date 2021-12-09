It’s decorating time for the holiday season, and the Tracy Rotary Club is seeking entries in its annual Tracy Holiday Decorating Contest.
An entry blank along with information on the contest appeared in last week’s edition of the Press and is also included in today’s Press.
As it was last year, this year’s contest is divided into two categories: Traditional Lighting and Animated Light Show.
By splitting the entries, two distinct types of decorations can be judged on their own merits.
Winners and runners-up in both categories will be awarded gift cards from Macy’s.
Deadline for entries is 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. Judging will be Dec. 13 and 14, and winners will be displayed in the Dec. 17 edition of the Press.
Tracy has a tradition of encouraging residents to decorate for the holiday season and providing information on where outstanding entries can be seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.