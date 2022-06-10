Residents can take a stand against crime in their neighborhoods, joining with neighbors and community members across Tracy, as they celebrate National Night Out on August 2.
Observed the first Tuesday in August, the nationwide program promotes partnerships between law enforcement agencies and members of the community, bringing them together under a positive event.
The Tracy Police Department and other public safety agencies will join with city of Tracy departments and local businesses as they caravan across town, visiting different parties and gatherings.
Residents who would want a visit from one of the caravans have until Wednesday to register their party with the police.
Any group planning on holding a National Night Out party using a city street or a park facility with 50 or more participants will be required to complete an event permit application along with the national Night Out registration. Permits need to be filed by Wednesday for approval.
An online registration form can be found at bit.ly/3aQnjKZ. Completed forms and any needed city of Tracy event application permits can be returned by mail to the Tracy Police Department at 1000 Civic Center Drive, by email to cherise.acosta@tracypd.com or by fax at (209) 831-4022.
For information about National Night Out contact crime prevention specialist Cherise Acosta at (209) 831-6614.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
