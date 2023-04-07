Editor,
As citizens of our country, we are obliged to vote. We the people should stand united by participating together on election day, taking advantage of the opportunity provided to us by those who helped create our nation. It is an act of gratitude.
For those who choose not to vote, I have a request.
Please unregister.
Think of the joy you would give to our community! How proud we would be when we see the election results; not caring as much about the candidates that won but the fact that 100% of the registered voters were united in honoring our right to vote.
Think of our younger citizens that are not yet eligible to vote. Their anxious anticipation of the day that they will be like us, voters.
Think of the money that you could help save. Only 47% of registered voters participated in the last election. The cost of election supplies and services in our county was over 10 million dollars last year. You could have saved us 5.3 million dollars if you were unregistered.
To unregister, all you have to do is follow the link below, fill in the form and mail it.
https://www.sjgov.org/docs/default-source/registrar-of-voters-documents/faqs/registration-faqs/cancel-voter-registration-form.pdf?sfvrsn=17fdbf61_7
If you don’t have a computer, contact me and I will provide you the form. If you do not have an envelope or a stamp, I will provide that too.
Please bring joy to our participating voters, encourage our future voters and save us money.
Help row the boat or get out of the boat.
Wes Huffman, Tracy
