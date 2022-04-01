Jovita P. Arriaga, 92, died Tuesday. Born in Mexico, Jovita lived in Tracy for more than 40 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Nancy Dusseau, 86, died Monday. She was born in Massachusetts on May 13, 1935, and had recently moved to Tracy to be near family. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Valpico Memorial Park.
Vicente Pedro Barreras, 99, died Saturday. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a rosary at noon. A Mass will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church and burial will take place at Schulte Memorial Park.
Donna Lee Benson, 84, died Saturday in Discovery Bay. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services will be held privately.
Gustavo Garcia, 85, died March 24. He lived in Tracy for more than 40 years. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Irvington Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Keith Robertson, 69, died March 24 in Roseville. He was a local farmer and community volunteer. No services are planned but the family hopes to have a memorial this summer.
Felipe Cantor, 92, died March 23. He was born in the Philippines on Feb. 23, 1930, and lived in Tracy for 30 years. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue with a vigil at 6 p.m. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Belen Castrellon, 75, died March 23. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. next Saturday, at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Randal Lee Cooper, 65, died March 23. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
German Ramirez Marquez, 53, died March 21. He was born in Mexico on Sept. 30, 1968, and lived in Tracy for the last 16 years. Visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave, and will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Byron. Graveside service will follow at Valpico Memorial Park.
Francisco M. Moldes, 82, died March 20. He was born on June 4, 1939, in the Philippines and lived in Tracy for the last 35 years. Visitation is from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a Rosary recital at 4:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday with a graveside service immediately following at Schulte Memorial Park. His services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Robert “Bob” James Herrington, 67, died on March 20. He was born in New York on August 7 and had lived in Stockton for 63 years . Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. His services will be on Monday, April 4, with location and times to be determined.
