Rogelio “Roger” Caluza, 84, died Monday. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 5 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on May 6 at Valpico Memorial Park.
Joanne W. Reeder, 80, died Sunday. She was born on Sept. 12, 1942, in New York and moved to Tracy when she was 8 years-old and had lived here ever since. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling her graveside service at 2 p.m. on April 24 at Tracy Memorial Park.
Jose Correiro, 74, died Sunday. He was born on the island of Saô Miguel, Azores. Visitation is from 3 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a recital of the rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be interred at Tracy Mausoleum. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Kimberly Prescott, 32, died Saturday. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. next Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a funeral Service at 12:30 p.m.
Arturo Medina-Flores, 56, died April 4. He was born in Mexico on April 8, 1966. He lived in Tracy for 40 years. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a recital of the rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will buried in Mexico with his father. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Alethea Kuhlmann, 19, died April 4. She was born May 26, 2003, and was a lifelong resident of Tracy. She graduated from Delta Charter High School in 2021 and soon after was diagnosed with cancer. Her service will be at 11 a.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Chapel services will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Melinda Granados, 31, died April 2. She was a California native born on Dec.2, 1991, and lived in the area for 26 years. Her service will be held at 11 a.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 5550 S. Central Avenue. A graveside service will follow at Valpico Memorial Park. The chapel service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Javier Napoleon, 77, died, April 1. He was born is Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 1946, and lived in Tracy for the past 30 years. Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic. He will be buried immediately following mass at Valpico Memorial Park. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
James David Jackson, 60, died March 4. A memorial service will be held this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
