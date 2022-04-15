Amos Martinez, 88, died Monday. He was born in New Mexico on May 3, 1933, and lived in Tracy for 27 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Renee Garlock, 68, died, April 6. She was born on April 21, 1953, and lived in Tracy for the past two years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no public services planned at this time.
Gerald Williams, 63, died April 4. He was born in South Carolina on March 6, 1959. and lived in Tracy for the 33 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangement and all his services, including his burial at Sunset Memory Gardens, will take place in South Carolina.
