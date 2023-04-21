Bimla Tejpal, 79, died Tuesday. She was born in India on Dec. 15, 1943, and lived in Tracy for the past 25. A traditional Hindu prayer services will be at 10 a.m. this Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Her services will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Douglas M. Chamberlain, 57, died April 13. He was born om Aug. 11, 1965, in New York, and lived in Tracy for the past couple years. Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., followed by a memorial service. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchaoel.com
Carlos Valencia Alvarez, 67, died April 10. He was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and lived with his family in Tracy for the past 30 years. Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a Mass at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m.
Katie Jill Martinez, 59, died April 10. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Joseph "Joe” Cavanaugh Jr., 76, died April 9. He lived in Tracy for nearly 50 years and coached Babe Ruth baseball and basketball at New Jerusalem School. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on April 30 at the San Joaquin River Club, 30000 Kasson Road.
Kimberly Prescott, 32, died April 8. Visitation is at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Tracy, 1935 Holly Drive followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m.
Deena T Geevarghese-Oommen, 84, died March 13. Funeral services were held earlier this week at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. and she was buried at Valpico Memorial Park.
Craig Dander, 62, died Feb. 20. He was a Tracy resident and a businessman. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. next Friday at the Stockton Golf and Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.