Patricia Brison, 88, died Wednesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Katherine Strange, 70, died Sunday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Beverley Antliff, 92, died Saturday. She was born in Canada on July 30, 1929, and lived in Tracy the past 2 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Robert A. Rodrigues, 90, died Saturday. He was born on Nov. 12, 1931, in California and lived in Tracy for the past 43 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Avtar Singh Boparai, 80, died, April 13. He was born Nov. 19, 1941, in Pakistan and lived in Tracy and San Joaquin County for the past 15 years. Traditional Sikh services were held at Fry Memorial Chapel on Tuesday.
Larry Phillips, 79, died April 13. He was born on July 3, 1942, in Missouri and lived in Tracy for 17 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Bachitter Singh, 33, died April 9. He was born in India on April 20, 1988, and lived in Tracy for 9 years. A prayer service was held on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel.
Surinder Kaur, 91, died April 8. She was born in India on June 5, 1930, and lived in Tracy for the last 15 years. A prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. this Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Her prayer service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Alejandro Lopez Romero, 76, died April 3. He was born March 5, 1946, in Villamar, Michoacán, Mexico, and lived in Tracy for more than 45 years. Visitation will be from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried in El Platanal, Michoacán, Mexico. Chapel services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Johnnie Salas Jr. 73, died March 26. He died in Daegu, South Korea and lived in Tracy for many years, graduating Tracy High in 1966. A funeral service was held Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel.
