Conchita A Estrella, 91, died Tuesday. She was born in the Philippines and lived in Tracy for more than 26 years. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a Rosary service at 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday. A livestream of the funeral service can be viewed by visiting her tribute page at www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
Dhanalakshmi Attili, 67, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel handled arrangements and services were held earlier this week.
Ulfat Rai, 72, died on Monday. He was born in India on Oct. 20, 1950, and moved to Tracy two years ago to be close to family. Traditional Sikh prayer services will be at 11 a.m. this Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. His service will be live-streamed via his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Mary Williford, 94, died on Sunday. She was born in Virginia on June 15, 1928, and lived in Tracy for 66 years with her family. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and her services are private.
Marjorie Drake, 75, died Sunday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Rosemarie “Becky” Jauch, 67, died Sunday. She was born in Colorado on June 11, 1955, and lived in Tracy for the last 25 years. Her graveside service is at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Valpico Memorial Park. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Jin Bao Chen, 90, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Wayne Christensen, 82, died on Saturday. He was born on Jan. 12, 1941, and has lived in Tracy for the last 75 years. He owned his own automobile sales business for 40 years before he retired. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Ismael Zamora Cruz, 48, died April 20. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on May 10 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 165 W Eaton Avenue. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Guadalupe Gaudillo, 95, died April 18. She was born on July 15, 1927, and lived in Tracy with her daughter. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time. She will be laid to rest in a family plot at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington.
Joseph Costa, 87, died April 17. He was born on March 24, 1936, and was a lifelong resident of California with family in Tracy. Visitation is at 11 a.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A Celebration of Life will begin at noon and he will be interred at Tracy Mausoleum following the service. His service will be live-streamed via his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Edward Crow, 61, died April 11. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
