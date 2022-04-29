Kelepi Taufalele, 73, died Tuesday. He was born on July 9, 1948, in Tonga and lived in Tracy the last 9 years. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11a.m. with a graveside service to follow at Tracy Mausoleum.
Joginder Kaur, 88, died Monday. She was born on Jan. 20, 1934, in India and lived in Tracy for the last 13 years. Traditional Sikh services begin at 11 a.m. this Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. There is also Sehaj Paath Bhog at 1:30 p.m. at Gurdwara Gur Nanak Parkash, 16101 W. Grant Line Road. Her chapel service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Cynthia Madura Castro, 57, died Sunday. She was born on July 12, 1964, and lived in Tracy for the last 25 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Vanessa Ann Ydrogo, 34, died Saturday in Sacramento. She was born in French Camp and lived in Sacramento for about 15 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Cynthia Jean Prime, 50, died Friday. She was born in Hayward she lived in Tracy for more 25 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Miguel Angel Rangel, 57, died April 21. He was born in Mexico and lived in Tracy for the past several years. Miguel worked in the construction industry for about 30 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services will be announced later. He will be buried at Valpico Memorial Park.
Dian Michelle Skroch, 51, died April 21 in Mountain House. She was born in Spokane, WA and lived in Tracy for several years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled at this time.
Blair Lemire, 84, died March 30. He was born in Nebraska on Feb. 3, 1938. and lived in Tracy for 50 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
