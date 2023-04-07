Claudia Frankeny, 79, died Wednesday. She was born in Florida on Feb. 15, 1944, and recently relocated to Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Gurbax Kaur, 76, died Tuesday. She was born in India on June 19, 1946, and lived in Tracy with her family for the last 10 years. A traditional Sikh prayer service will be at 11 a.m. next Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Chapel services will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Althea Kuhmann, 19, died Tuesday. She was born May 26, 2003, and was a lifelong resident of Tracy. She graduated from Delta Charter High School in 2021 and soon after was diagnosed with cancer. Her service will be at 11 a.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Chapel services will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Albert Carter, 80, died Sunday. He was born in Florida on May 11, 1942, and lived in Tracy for the last 25 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Mary Katherine Harriet, 79, died Sunday. She was a Tracy native and worked as a graphic designer at the Tracy Press for more than 40 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a private memorial will be held by the family.
Joan Lee Spillman, 83, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Jagman Sanghera, 66, died March 24. He was born on Nov.8, 1956, in India and lived most of his life in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel handled his service which was held last Sunday.
Virginia Lucero, 68, died March 18. She was born on May 13, 1954, in the Philippines and lived in Tracy for the past 18 years. Visitation is from 2 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Reciting of the rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. A graveside service will immediately follow mass at Valpico Memorial Park. Her chapel service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
