Jesus Velasco, 74, died Wednesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Barry Foos, 66, died Wednesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Robert Lupton, 81, died Tuesday. He was a 50-year resident of Tracy and taught English at Tracy High School for 40 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a celebration of life and remembrance will be announced at a later date.
Robert Joseph Perez, 79, died Tuesday. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a rosary and funeral at 1 p.m.
David Williams, 62, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
William Cardoza Borges, 74, died Sunday in Manteca. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Pamela J. Filicky, 72, died Sunday. She was born March 19, 1950, in New Zealand and lived in Tracy for 25 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no public services will be held at this time.
Rafael Olaguez Barraza, 83, died March 31. He was born July 14, 1938, in Mexico and lived in Tracy since 1975. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on April 18 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried at Schulte memorial Park.
Amit Kalia, 40, died March 29. He was born April 7, 1981, in India and lived in Tracy for the last 5 years. Prayer services will be held at 12:30 p.m. this Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with cremation immediately following. Chapel services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.
Robert Hanes, 74, of Manteca, died on March 26. He was born April 10, 1947, and attended Tracy High School. Services will be announced at a later date.
Aimee Lynn Cotton-Pehle, 52, died March 26. She was born April 15, 1969, in Livermore and was a long-time resident of Tracy. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on April 23 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a prayer service and Rosary at 11 a.m. Chapel services will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Mary McQueary, 99, died March 24. She was born in Texas on July 25, 1922, and lived in Tracy for the past 18 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and she will be buried privately at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Fremont.
Erline June Snider, 84, died March 23 in Stockton. She was born Oct. 24, 1937, in St. Louis and has lived in Mountain House for the past few years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and she will be buried with her husband at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
Virginia C. Garcia, 78, died March 22. She was born Oct. 15, 1943, in Hollister and lived in Tracy for more than 50 years. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on April 22 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue. She will be buried privately at Calvary Cemetery in Hollister. Chapel services will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
