Raisa Vasilyevna Kurganskaya, 87, died Saturday. Raisa was born in Russia on July 18, 1936, and lived in Tracy for eight years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Michael Ryman, 80, died Saturday. He was born on March 23, 1943, and lived in Tracy for 26 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Linda Jones-Cody, 70, died Saturday. She was born on June 7, 1953, and lived in Tracy for 19 years. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a funeral service at 11 a.m. She will be interred at Tracy Mausoleum following her service. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Bobby J. Carter, 84, died Friday in Antioch. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Donald Clark Romero, 80, died Friday in San Francisco. He was born on July 7, 1943, in El Centro and lived in Tracy for more than 40 years. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a funeral service.
Janice M. Robertson, 65, died Friday. She was born on June 10, 1958, and was a life-long Tracy resident. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Abelino Quintana, 96, died August 2. He was born in New Mexico on April 29, 1927, was a U.S. Army veteran and lived in Tracy for the past 8 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time. He will be buried at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in New Mexico.
David Joseph Ventura, 63, died Aug. 2. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Jose Salvador Arenas Munoz, 52, died Aug. 2 in Livermore. He was born in Guadalajara on Jan. 1, 1971, and lived in Tracy for the past ten years. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Tranquilina Banquicio, 78, died Aug. 1 in Modesto. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Louise Ann Akkawi, 75, Aug. 1, She was born June 16, 1948, in Bakersfield, and lived in Tracy for more than 21 years. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. this Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a funeral service at noon.
Keith Edward Petrie, 81, died July 29. He was born in Ventura on May 5, 1942, and lived in Tracy for more than 30 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Linda Gail Tucker, 70, died on July 22, in Murray, Utah. She was born July 15, 1953, in Manhattan, New York. She raised her children and spent most of her life in Tracy and the surrounding Central Valley.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue with a funeral services beginning at 11 a.m.. A burial service will follow at 2 p.m. at San Joaquin County National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Chapel services will be lived streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Maria Rabanzo, 72, died July 14. She was born in the Philippines on July 26, 1950, and lived in Tracy for 10 years. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturda y at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A recital of the Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. and her prayer service will begin at 10:30 a.m. She will be buried inthe Philippines. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Neil A. MacDonald, 84, died, July 4. He was born in Washington on Oct. 18, 1938, and lived in Tracy for the past 68 years and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. His service will have a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. A graveside service will immediately follow at Schulte Memorial Park. His rosary will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
