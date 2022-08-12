Antonia Garcia, 94, died Tuesday. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, with a funeral service starting at 1 p.m.
Gloria Marie Lichty, 79, died Tuesday. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug 26 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a graveside service at Valpico Memorial Park.
Jenny Renay Faulkner, 33, died Sunday. A funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. next Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Paul D. Loyd, 83, died Friday. He was born in Oklahoma on April 30, 1939, and served in the Navy for a number of years. He lived in in Tracy for the last 30 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and he will be buried at San Tan Memorial Gardens in Queen Creek, Arizona.
Shiting Yang, 85, died Aug 3. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Jonathan N. Jose, 54, died Aug. 2 in San Francisco. He was born on Sept. 12, 1967, in Pampanga, Philippines and lived in Mountain House for 15 years. Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. this Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a vigil service at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried immediately following at Valpico Memorial Park. Chapel services will be livestreamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Concha N. Mendoza, 93, died on Aug. 1. She was born Feb. 18, 1929 in Chihuahua, Mexico and lived in Tracy and the surrounding area for more than 75 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and funeral services will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico later this month.
Charles E. Knowlton, 88, died July 8. He was born in Minnesota on April 1, 1934 and was in the Army for three years, living in Tracy for the past five years. Fry Memorial Chapel handled his arrangements, and he was buried in a private ceremony in Los Gatos Memorial Park.
