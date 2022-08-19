Jay Damon Teague, 54, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Carlos Robles, 60, died Monday. He was born in Mexico on Nov. 4, 1961, and lived in Tracy for more than half his life. Visitation is from 4 to 9 p.m. at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a recite of the Rosary at 6 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the chapel and he will be buried at Valpico Memorial Park.
Sandra June Cassettari, 77, died Sunday. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Oakland.
Angelina Mary Eddy, 97, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Christina Mahoney, 39, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Natalie Monjes, 92, died Friday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are private.
Terry Pulley, 63, died on Friday. He was born on Aug. 12, 1959, in Michigan. and lived in Tracy for 20 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Maria Isolda Cisneros, 47, died Monday. She was born in Mexico on Aug.15, 1975, and lived in Tracy for the last 10 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a welcoming of friends and family will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at 580 Libby Lane in Lathrop. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Lathrop. She will be buried following the Mass at Valpico Memorial Park.
Edna W. Fruchey, 89, died Aug. 11. She was born in Virginia on Oct.4, 1932, and lived most of her life in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time. Her family will have a funeral at a later date.
Gloria Marie Lichty, 79, died Aug. 9. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug 26 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a graveside service at Valpico Memorial Park.
Ofeina He-Lotu Finau, 48, died Aug. 9 in San Francisco. He was born in Tonga on January 14, 1974, and was a resident of Tracy for nearly 20 years. A Tongan celebration was held at Fry Memorial Chapel on Wednesday and he was buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Kamaljit Singh, 42, died Aug. 9. He was born in India on Jan. 15, 1980 and lived in Tracy for the past 5 years. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. this Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with traditional Sikh prayer services at 11 a.m. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
