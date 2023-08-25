Lawrence Heckler, 80, died Thursday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are currently pending.
Amritpal Singh, 22, died Tuesday. He was born in India on Nov. 8, 2000. After graduating high school he worked in customer service for 3 years while living in Tracy. Traditional Sikh services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Ma Teresa Espinoza Barajas, 69, died Sunday in San Jose. She was born Nov. 7, 1953, in Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in Tracy for the past 20 years. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. next Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A Mass will be held at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. and a graveside service will follow at Valpico Memorial Park.
Eric G. Henson, 60, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Joan Hollister, 91, died Friday. She was born in Iowa on April 25, 1932, and had just recently moved to Tracy to be close to her family. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no service planned at this time. She will be buried with her husband at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Lina Tangunan Lacaden, 87, died Aug. 17 in Livermore. Visitation will be held at noon on Sunday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, with a funeral service beginning at 4pm.
Lynne Vigesaa, 80, died Aug. 17. She was born in North Dakota on July 10, 1943, and lived in Tracy for 35 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Linda Thomas, 63, died Aug. 8. She was born in California on Feb. 23, 1960, and lived more than half her life in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Sergio Delgado, 62, died Aug. 7. He was born on Nov. 10, 1960, in Texas and lived in Tracy for the past 57 years. Visitation is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 8 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Treva Perkins, 47, died Aug. 5 in Modesto. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Madeline Rita, 84, died Aug. 2. She was born Jan. 12, 1939, in Kauai, Hawaii, and moved to Tracy after the death of her husband in 2017. A prayer service will be held at 1: p.m. on Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with visitation beginning at noon. She will be interred in a private committal at the Tracy Mausoleum. Chapel services will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Mikaela Lee Diman Reyes, a newborn infant, and her twin sister, Mirielle Anne D. Reyes, 7 days old, died on Aug. 2 and Aug. 9. They were the daughters of Kathleen Anne D. and Elvin Lee C. Reyes. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Valpico Memorial Park
