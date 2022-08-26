Daniel Jason, 91, died Wednesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a graveside service is scheduled for1 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Schulte Memorial Park.
Maria de Jesus De Mendoza, 78, died Sunday. A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Avenue, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 165 W. Eaton Avenue. A graveside service will follow at Schulte Memorial Park.
Rosetta Mae Sumner, 71, died Sunday. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m.
Ana Vaca de Fernandez, 68, died Saturday. She was born in Mexico on Sept. 5, 1953, and lived in Tracy for the past 4 years. Her Celebration of Life will be at 1:30 p.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. She will be buried at a later date at Schulte Memorial Park.
Beverly A. Hussey, 85, died Aug. 17. She was born Nov. 18, 1936, and was a life-long Tracy resident. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. She will be buried immediately after at Schulte Memorial Park.
Mauricio Ortiz, 78, died Aug. 17. He was born in El Salvador on Aug.8, 1944 and has lived in Tracy for the last 10 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Linda Ann Asels, 73, died Aug. 17 in Stockton. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Andres Cabrera, 65, died Aug. 17. He was born in Mexico City, Mexico on July 22, 1957, and lived in Tracy for many years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Charles Henry Chandler, Jr., 81, died Aug. 16 in Stockton. He was born and raised in Tracy and had recently moved to Manteca. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Barbara Johnson, 83, died Aug. 14. In Walnut Creek. She lived in Tracy for 29 years. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, at 11:30 am at St. Anne's Church, in Walnut Creek. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Rossmoor Creekside Club House Club Room.
Cipriano Saldana, 61, died Aug. 13. He was a life-long resident of Tracy. Visitation is from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Fry memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Prayer service at 6 p.m. A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday at the chapel with a graveside service immediately following at Schulte Memorial Park.
Christina Mahoney, 39, died Aug. 13. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a reception to follow.
Edna W. Snell Fruchey, 89, died Aug. 11. She was born in Virginia on Oct. 4, 1932, and lived most of her life in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time. Her family will have a funeral at a later date.
Jerry Stroud, 67, died Aug. 8 in Modesto. He was born and raised in Tracy and attended Tracy schools. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Shelter Cove Community Church in Modesto.
Cynthia Jean Prime, 50, of Tracy, died April 22. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. this Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A reception will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Chapter Two Restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.