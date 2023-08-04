Jimmie Ray Noah, 85, died Sunday. He was born Aug. 22, 1937, in Red Oak, Oklahoma and lived in Tracy for 70 years and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Leo Bermillo Taa, 84, died Sunday. Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at St Bernard’s Catholic Church with a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Fremont.
Lucia Contreras de Rosas, 71, died Sunday. She was born in Jalisco, México on Feb. 17, 1952, and has lived in Tracy for nearly 30 years. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a Rosary/Vigil service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be buried at Park View Cemetery in Manteca. Chapel services will be lived streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Susan Colvin, 69, died Sunday in Manteca. She had lived in Tracy for 30 years. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Rosa Rodriguez, 76, died Friday. She was born Nov. 20, 1946, in Tizapan el Alto, Jalisco, Mexico and was a Tracy resident for 44 years. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a Rosary/Vigil service at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be buried privately in Mexico. Chapel services will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Leonila Agbuya, 83, died July 27. Visitation will be held 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, with a vigil at 6: p.m. on Thursday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at St Bernard’s Catholic Church with a graveside service to follow at Valpico Memorial Park.
Anna Yvette Avaloz, 38, died July 15. Information on funeral arrangements was not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.