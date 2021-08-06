Isabel Oliveira, 87, Mendonca died Wednesday in Oakdale. She was a former Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and there are no serviced scheduled at this time.
John Charles Svenson, 88, died Tuesday. He was a long-time Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and there are no serviced scheduled.
Bienvenido Rescate Rowan, 69, died Tuesday. He was a long-time Tracy resident. Visitation will be held from 1 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a rosary. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
Evelyn Gomes, 84, died Monday in Los Banos. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Carl Halper, 65, died Sunday at his home in Tracy. He was a resident of Tracy for the past 8 years. H worked as an appliance repairman for the last 40 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and no service are planned at this time.
Caroline Romero Sanora, 77, died Saturday. She was a long-time Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Robert Lloyd Hedrick, 94, died Friday. He was a long-time Tracy resident. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 505 East North Street in Manteca, followed by graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Dorothy Ann Simoskevitz, 78, died Friday. She was a Tracy resident. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Monica M. Campos-Castelluccio, 55, died July 29. She was a long-time Tracy resident. Visitation will be held from 1 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a rosary. A Mass will be held at 11a.m. on Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
Lucy Goreham, 51, died July 29. She was a lifelong resident of Tracy. Visitation is at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue with a rosary following at 6 p.m. A Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Church. 163 West Eaton Avenue, followed by burial at Tracy Memorial Park.
Scott Laurence, 60, died July 15. He was a lifelong Tracy resident. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the Parkview Cemetery & Funeral Home in Manteca.
