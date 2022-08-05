Simona Urbina, 90, died Tuesday in Ceres. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with burial at Schulte Memorial Park to follow.
Dayamit Jazmine Garcia Vera, 53, died Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Daniel Gerard Parrillo, 91, died Saturday in Modesto. Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a rosary service at 6 p.m. A mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. A private burial at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Aurora Cabrera Prado, 74, died Saturday. Visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. A funeral service will be held at the chapel at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Marissa Hays, 28, died Saturday. She was born on June 27, 1994, and lived in Tracy for the last two years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Mary Amaral, 67, died Friday. She was born on Sept. 24, 1954, in the Azores and lived more than half of her life in Tracy. Visitation will at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with the Rosary recited at 6 p.m. followed by the reading of her Eulogy. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and she will be interred at Tracy Mausoleum, 8842 W. Schulte Road, following mass. Her service will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Narcisa Dascil Javier, 67, died Friday. A memorial Mass will be held on at 11 a.m. on Aug. 19 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Valentina Terrado Mamaril, 102, died July 28. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at Our Lady of Peace Church in Santa Clara followed by a graveside service at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
Carmen "Welita" Salas, 97, died July 27 in Stockton. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. today at St. Bernard's Catholic Church followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park. The family requests attendants wear pink to services. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Arturo Contreras Chavez, 69, died July 27. Visitation will held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the chapel.
Stephen Lee Murtaugh, 78, died, July 26. He was born in Illinois on Dec. 7, 1943, and lived in Tracy for the past six years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Enrique Gomez, 60, died July 26. A Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in La Puente. A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13 followed by committal at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Harkimran Singh Randhawa, 38, died July 25 in Fairfield. He was born June 6, 1984, in India and was a local resident for the last 11 years. Traditional Sikh Prayers will be held at 11 a.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Sehaj Paath Bhog will follow at 1 p.m. at Gurdwara Sahib Tracy, 11770 West Clover Road. Chapel services will be lived streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Catalino Bulosan Ramil, 74, died July 23 in Burlingame. He was born on Nov. 17, 1947, in Davila, Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, Philippines and was a Tracy resident for the past 11 years. Visitation will be from 2: to 6 p.m. this Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a with a Rosary/Vigil at 4 p.m. He will be buried in the Philippines. Chapel services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.
David Anthony Serrano, Jr. 40, died July 20. He was born on June 21, 1982 in Hawaii and lived in Tracy for 19 years. Visitation will from 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a Rosary/Vigil at 6 p.m. A Catholic Prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday with chapel doors will open at 9 a.m. He will be buried privately at Valpico Memorial Park. Services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Paula Gandy, 69, died July 13. She was born on May 26, 1953 and was a life-long resident of Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
