Benjamin Young Curran, 86, died Wednesday. He was born April 10, 1935, in California and was a resident of Tracy for 82 years. A rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at Fry Memorial Chapel 550 S. Central Avenue, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Avenue.
Caroleen Lou Herrman, 82, died Wednesday in Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Connie Fontana, 80, died Monday. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and her services are private.
Ofelia Delgadillo, 79, died Sunday in Manteca. Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Ave., followed by a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
Hilda Calderon, 74, died Sunday. She was born Dec. 20, 1947, in Nicaragua and lived in Tracy for 19 years. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a graveside service following at Schulte Memorial Park.
Judy Jeane Lewis, 71, died Sunday in Vallejo. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Amy Abiera Salud, 59, died Sunday in Modesto. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Ave., A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Dianne Dean Keogh, 93, died Friday in Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Virginia Gowan, 89, died Friday. She was born on Jan. 1, 1932, in Colorado and lived in in Tracy for 35 years. There will be a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. She will be buried in Colorado at a later date.
Gloria Louise Leupold, 88, died Friday in Stockton. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Ave., followed by a Rosary. A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Stockton followed by burial at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Carol Maier, 74, died Friday. She was born in Hawaii on Dec. 1, 1947. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Ana Isabel Rueda Huerta, 35, died Friday in Tracy. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Ave.
James Hardman Sr., 51, died Dec. 2. He lived in Tracy for the last 29 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services.
Maria S. Hernandez Arriaga, 87, died Dec. 1. She was born in Mexico on May 22, 1934, and lived in in Tracy for the last 10 years. Visitation will from 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary recital at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church 163 West Eaton Ave.
Judith Simms, 84, died Dec. 1 in Desert Hot Springs. She lived in Tracy for 23 years until 1960 and graduated from Tracy High School. Rose Mortuary in Desert Hot Springs is handling arrangements and no services are planned.
Roxanne Jimenez, 64, died Nov. 30. She was a life-long resident of Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Lois Sequiera, 76, died Nov. 23 in Stockton. She was a life-long resident of Tracy. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue.
